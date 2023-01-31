ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location

CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize

The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority

Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li -- Harrison Li's father -- and Mark Swidan -- Katherine Swidan's son -- are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
A look at China's history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US

The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
Flood lends voice to denouncing socialism

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Mike Flood offered floor remarks on a congressional resolution denouncing socialism. Rep. Flood said many refugees of socialistic regimes have migrated to Nebraska and others have come to escape religious persecution by the Chinese Community Party. He said Vietnamese is the third most-spoken language in Nebraska...
Misbehaving tourists of 2023: Couple abandons baby at check-in

Our weekly travel newsletter brings you snapshots of what's happening around the world right now, from the delivery of the last Boeing 747 to a selfie-loving Colorado bear and former monasteries for sale in Italy. Yas queen. Boeing said farewell to the "Queen of the Skies" as the last-ever Boeing...
