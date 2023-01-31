Read full article on original website
Senators call on Biden to delay F-16 jet sale to Turkey until Finland and Sweden allowed into NATO
A bipartisan group of senators urged President Joe Biden to delay the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey agrees to allow Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The letter comes at a time when Sweden and Finland are waiting for Turkey to...
'It turned bad in an instant': CNN crew has close call in Ukraine as Russian missiles pummel their location
CNN correspondent Frederik Pleitgen and his team were traveling on Thursday to the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to report on the search and rescue efforts underway after a residential building was leveled overnight by a Russian missile. It was "supposed to be a fairly easy shoot," Pleitgen said, given that the crew was not heading to the frontlines of the war.
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. Blinken, who was due to depart Friday night...
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize
The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as "black sites." He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li -- Harrison Li's father -- and Mark Swidan -- Katherine Swidan's son -- are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other. The US has sought to collect its own...
First on CNN: House Foreign Affairs chair to highlight plight of Afghan women by bringing former ambassador to SOTU
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul has invited former Afghanistan Ambassador to the US Roya Rahmani to be his guest for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week, CNN has learned exclusively. Rahmani, a fierce defender of women's rights in Afghanistan, was the country's first female...
Why House Republicans kicked off their 'weaponization' probe by interviewing a little-known retired FBI official
House Republicans investigating what they believe are political abuses inside the Justice Department got to work this week, securing a private interview with one of their top targets. But the witness, former FBI official Jill Sanborn, is far from a household name. Perhaps hoping to change that are the House...
Biden confirms his top economic aide is leaving the White House
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his National Economic Council Director Brian Deese plans to step down from his role, a long-awaited confirmation of an expected departure. Biden's statement did not provide any details on a successor or timing of Deese's departure, but praised his top economist's work during a...
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon
The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to...
Flood lends voice to denouncing socialism
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressman Mike Flood offered floor remarks on a congressional resolution denouncing socialism. Rep. Flood said many refugees of socialistic regimes have migrated to Nebraska and others have come to escape religious persecution by the Chinese Community Party. He said Vietnamese is the third most-spoken language in Nebraska...
Misbehaving tourists of 2023: Couple abandons baby at check-in
Our weekly travel newsletter brings you snapshots of what's happening around the world right now, from the delivery of the last Boeing 747 to a selfie-loving Colorado bear and former monasteries for sale in Italy. Yas queen. Boeing said farewell to the "Queen of the Skies" as the last-ever Boeing...
