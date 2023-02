Chandler-based author Bill Staples, Jr. speaks about the history of African American baseball players who played in Asia and connects some of those stories to Arizona players. The Royal Giants, a team of Negro Leagues All-Stars, visited Japan in the late 1920s and early 1930s and played an influential role in the formation of professional baseball there. Learn more about this fascinating piece of baseball history, the ties to our state, and hear more about Staples' latest book, Gentle Black Giants: A History of Negro Leaguers in Japan.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO