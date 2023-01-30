ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerritos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Rock Revolution brings unique sounds to Downey

DOWNEY – The Downey Theatre's 2022-23 season continues February 10, 2023, when the Mariachi Rock Revolution dazzles and delights Downey with their own unique take on the art form. A spectacle of sight and sound, Mariachi Rock Revolution features a metal-fueled and mariachi-infused combo of traditional mariachi and modern...
DOWNEY, CA
Advocate

New Lesbian Bar, Ruby Fruit, to Open in L.A.

In a bad news–good news development, a popular bar and restaurant in Los Angeles is closing, but a new lesbian bar will occupy its space, giving L.A. its first ongoing lesbian establishment since 2017. Eszett, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood and specializing in natural wines and unusual cuisine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Debbie Powell (Minnich)

Debbie Powell (Minnich), 69, passed away Saturday January 21st at her home in Downey, CA with members of her family next to her. Debbie was born in 1953 in Pennsylvania and moved to Downey with her parents and sister when she was very young and lived in Downey for most of her life.
DOWNEY, CA
Eater

An Oyster-Obsessed Raw Bar Just Opened in the San Gabriel Valley

Longtime San Gabriel Valley resident Luke Nguyen debuted Oy, Oysters at Blossom Market Hall in San Gabriel on Wednesday, February 1. The stand focuses solely on shucked-to-order oysters served simply on a half-shell over ice with a few house-made sauces. While the selection of oysters changes from day to day, the lineup can include Nguyen’s favorites from Prince Edwards Island in Canada and Baja, California in Mexico.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Pico Rivera opens new Boys & Girls Club

PICO RIVERA – Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn was in Pico Rivera on Tuesday to cut the ribbon at the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club of Pico Rivera Clubhouse. The new youth center was made possible by a $300,000 grant from Hahn which covered...
PICO RIVERA, CA
LATACO

The 12 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato or tomatillo and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, throw in an egg, and you have one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever created. Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. For starters, contrary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program targets 2 LA intersection encampments

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is moving forward with the push to house the homeless and clear street encampments with the Inside Safe program targeting two major Los Angeles intersections.Inside Safe, the brainchild of the new Mayor's Office, is a housing based outreach program where people are offered immediate housing and a commitment of services and permanent housing.The first two Inside Safe sites were launched in Hollywood at encampments near Cahuenga and the 101 freeway and in Venice; housing more than 100 people. The latest areas of encampment focus include the intersection of West 87th Street and Western Avenue and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza | Shopping mall in California

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza (alternately BHCP) is a shopping mall located in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. This was one of the first regional shopping centers in the United States built specifically for the automobile. Two anchor buildings, completed in 1947, retain their original Streamline Moderne style....
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy