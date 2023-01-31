Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Reporter Roundtable Explores Health Legislation
On this episode of The Legislature Today, there have been a number of health-related issues discussed this legislative session – from gender-affirming care, to PEIA coverage and foster care. For this week’s reporter roundtable, Chris Schulz speaks with WVPB’s Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice and Allen Siegler from Mountain State Spotlight.
wvpublic.org
PSC Denies Appalachian Power’s $297 Million Rate Request
The West Virginia Public Service Commission denied Appalachian Power’s request to recover $297 million from ratepayers in a case that’s generated significant public opposition. Appalachian Power has testified to the commission that its coal supplies ran tight in late 2021 into 2022, and there were times when it...
wvpublic.org
High School Student Uses Music, Nonprofit To Raise W.Va. Literacy Rates
This story originally aired in the Feb. 3, 2023 episode of Inside Appalachia. High school student Rania Zuri has made it her mission to end book deserts in West Virginia. Book deserts are places without libraries and bookstores, threatening literacy rates for young children. A senior at Morgantown High School, Zuri founded the LiTEArary Society to provide books to preschool children across West Virginia.
