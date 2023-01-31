Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man found guilty in deadly 465 shooting that followed rap competition at Indy club
INDIANAPOLIS – Jurors found a man guilty in a deadly shooting on 465. Jurors convicted Briean Brown of murder, attempted murder and assisting a criminal in connection with the December 2021 shooting that killed Miguel Emery and seriously injured another person. The trial wrapped up at the end of January, with sentencing scheduled for March. […]
WLFI.com
Zionsville police serve search warrant at Wabash Township Fire Department
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville police officers served a search warrant early Wednesday at the Wabash Township Fire Department on Klondike Road, multiple sources confirmed to News 18. Zionsville police Capt. Drake Sterling says a simultaneous search happened at a home in the 700 block of Tiger Way...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
WIBC.com
Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning. It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
Man arrested on murder, robbery charges released days before deadly shooting after judge denies hold
INDIANAPOLIS – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting could’ve been behind bars on a weapons charge. Instead, the suspect paid a $150 cash bond and allegedly killed a 20-year-old man just days later. Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested Jermerrell Hubbard this week on preliminary charges of murder and robbery in the death of […]
cbs4indy.com
Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession […]
Fox 59
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting
Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health care costs, and they've proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing.
WLFI.com
Crews respond to house fire in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews responded to a house fire in Lafayette Thursday afternoon. Firefighter were called to a fire on Flowering Crab Drive around 3:30 p.m. The fire is reported as put out and there are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story and we will...
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
WLFI.com
Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
WISH-TV
Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school. In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death
“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terri Jordan-Keets, Brittany Allen's mom, said.
Fox 59
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store
Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from …. Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services...
Comments / 1