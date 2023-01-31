ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

FOX59

4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Shot On Front Porch Of Home Northwest Of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person killed in a shooting on the northwest side of downtown early this morning. It was around 4:00 am when IMPD officers were called to a home in the Riverside Park neighborhood along 26th street near Harding. It was on the way to the scene that dispatchers informed police that the 911 caller said someone was trying to break into their house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
cbs4indy.com

Purdue professor arrested for propositioning women, dealing meth

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University professor was arrested after being accused of dealing meth and propositioning women for sexual favors. According to the Lafayette Police Department, Sergey Macheret, 65, of Lafayette was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation into reports of a “suspicious male approaching women.” Macheret faces charges of making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man arrested in drug bust, found with 1 pound of meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested after police found approximately one pound of meth and two pounds of marijuana in a home on Jefferson Street Tuesday. Devon Nice is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession […]
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting

Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Grant County man facing charge after deadly shooting. Indiana bill sets limits on some health care prices. Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering health care costs, and they've proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing.
GRANT COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Crews respond to house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews responded to a house fire in Lafayette Thursday afternoon. Firefighter were called to a fire on Flowering Crab Drive around 3:30 p.m. The fire is reported as put out and there are no reports of injuries. This is a developing story and we will...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man airlifted to Indy hospital after motorcycle crash in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2012 Dodge Journey at Foster and Purdum streets. Police said the preliminary investigation […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school. In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store

Police: Marion man tried to kidnap 4-year-old from grocery store.
MARION, IN

