Berks County, PA

abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek identification of suspicious man

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Police in Lebanon County investigating shots fired into bank

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — South Lebanon Township Police are investigating an incident of shots fired that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 2. According to police, officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut Street in Lebanon. When police arrived on the scene, they learned two bullet holes were found in the entry doors by employees.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster County fire

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire has injured one person in Lancaster County. According to an officer with the East Lampeter Township Police Department, fire crews responded to a mobile home fire Saturday night in the township around 7:50 p.m. The officer tells abc27 that units responded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police investigate after gunshots ring out in Bath

BATH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after shots rang out in Bath, Northampton County early Friday morning. Troopers were sent to a parking lot at the 100 block of East Main Street shortly after 2 a.m. for the reports of a shooting, according to a news release from state police.
BATH, PA
abc27.com

Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man shot during used cellphone sale in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he shot at another man during a sale of a used cellphone in Luzerne County. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Thursday around 11:12 p.m., officers were called to North Main and Farrel Street in Plains for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Stolen Vehicle Crashes During Reading Street Chase: Police

One man sits in a Berks County jail cell after authorities say he crashed a stolen vehicle into a family's car during a police chase in Reading. Officers were on patrol near 9th and Penn streets at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1 when they noticed a Volkswagen Jetta that was reported as stolen in Chester County, Reading police said in a statement.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County

SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Father and Son Shot In Parkwood

Philadelphia Police are looking into an incident that left a father shot twice to his left hip and his five year old son shot one time in his elbow area. This happened last night on the 12000 block of Verda Drive. Both were inside their house when the shooting happened....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Case against Lancaster County man in wife’s 1980s cold case death moves forward

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The case against a Lancaster County man in the 1980s cold case death of his wife will move forward after a hearing on Friday. According to a Lancaster County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, Magisterial District Judge William Benner “found sufficient evidence was presented to bound the case” against Jere Bagenstose over to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested for allegedly having 14 grams of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a teenager after they say he was found with 14 grams of weed during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 9 around 8:40 p.m., troopers pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the 200 block of West 21st Street […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

