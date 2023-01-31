ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footage shows Sean Dyche putting his new charges through their paces with more running drills, as the Everton manager continues to fulfil his pledge to make the relegation threatened squad ‘sweat’

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Arsenal fail physical test at Everton as Sean Dyche makes instant impact

LIVERPOOL -- James Tarkowski's 60th minute goal secured an opening game 1-0 win for new Everton manager Sean Dyche and inflicted a damaging blow to Arsenal's title hopes. The league leaders hadn't lost in the Premier League since a 3-2 defeat at Manchester United in September, but they failed to match Everton for fight or commitment at Goodison Park. And Tarkowski's header was enough to consign Arsenal to a fourth defeat in their last five games away to Everton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy