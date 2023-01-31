Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Jay-Z And ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Photographer Reach Settlement In Lawsuit
Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has reached a settlement with Jonathan Mannion, the veteran photographer responsible for some of Hov’s legendary album covers such as Reasonable Doubt, Vol 2…Hard Knock Life, and The Blueprint. The 53-year-old originally sued Mannion back in June 2021. Carter claimed the photographer and his company, Jonathan Mannion Photography, LLC., were profiting off of his name, image, and likeness without permission. He accompanied the claims with prints that Mannion was selling on his website for thousands of dollars. Upon the 4:44 artist’s request that the photographer ceases the sale, Mannion demanded to be paid tens of millions of...
Inside Mary J. Blige’s ‘intimate’ 52nd birthday party
It was a “family affair.” Mary J. Blige celebrated turning 52 with an “intimate” birthday dinner at Brooklyn Chop House Times Square’s new VIP space Wednesday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. We’re told the “Just Fine” singer dined with rapper Fat Joe, DJ SnS and the restaurant’s owner, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, at the brand-new private space 47 Below, which will serve as a club for members and VIPs. Insiders also tell us Blige was surprised with big cakes and huge sparklers while the “All the Way Up” rapper, 52, sang “Happy Birthday” to her with the help of the other attendees. Cummins...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs & Ice-T React To 21 Savage's Potentially Incriminating Clubhouse Comments
21 Savage‘s potentially incriminating comments on Clubhouse have left some of his rap peers dumbfounded, among them Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T. The Atlanta rapper found himself in yet another argument on the social media platform earlier this week, this time with unnamed rivals from Chicago. During the heated conversation, 21 threatened one of them by warning: “You will die,” while also bragging about his crew being untouchable.
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
TMZ.com
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Michael Vick Talks About Upcoming Docuseries ‘Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America’. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for Congress. SOFI TUKKER's Sophie Says 'White Lotus' Has Best Theme Song, Had To Remix. 1:57. Rodney King's Daughter Says Tyre Nichols' Family Can't Prepare for What's...
Lil Wayne Drops Rebirth Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Feb. 2, 2010: Thirteen years ago, on this day, Lil Wayne dropped his experimental rock album, Rebirth, on Cash Money Records. The New Orleans rapper and Young Money patriarch was serious about putting out a rock album at the time. Tunechi's...
iheart.com
Chance The Rapper Questions Ice Spice About Alleged Diss
Chance The Rapper had to double-check to see if one of Ice Spice's new bars was a complement or fighting words. On Saturday, January 28, Chano hit up his Instagram Story to pose a question about lyrics from Ice Spice's "In Ha Mood" after the music official video dropped. In her song, she says “He a rapper/But don’t got a chance.” The Chicago rapper asked his followers if they thought she was shouting him out or firing shots. The Bronx native eventually saw the post and had to respond herself.
Dr. Dre celebrates 30th anniversary of ‘The Chronic’ with re-release, return to streaming
Last year, “The Chronic” was removed from all major streaming services after Snoop Dogg purchased the Death Row Records brand and pulled the label’s music from those platforms.
HipHopDX.com
Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott & Many More To Deliver Special Hip Hop 50 Grammys Performance
Los Angeles, CA - Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and many more are among a star-studded cast of performers set to take the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. LL COOL J will play host for the celebratory segment while legendary Roots drummer...
hypebeast.com
Lil Wayne Announces 28-City 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour'
Lil Wayne will be heading on tour this Spring. The Welcome To Tha Carter Tour will be presented by Rolling Loud and Live Nation, alongside the rapper’s own company Young Money Entertainment. Hitting 28-cities nationwide, the tour kicks off at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 4. From...
thesource.com
Motown Records Star Barrett Strong Dead at 81
Motown Records star Barrett Strong has passed away at the age of 81. Strong was Motown’s primary hitmaker and songwriter as the label transitioned through the 1960s. Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong was one of the first acts to sign with the startup record label. His first hit, “Money (That’s What I Want)” reached the number two spot on the U.S. R&B chart. This led to Strong writing hits for many artists for years to come. Barrett had a hand in writing songs for The Temptations, such as “Cloud Nine”, “Papa Was A Rolling Stone”, and “Just my Imagination” to name a few. He helped write Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through The Grapevine” and Edwin Starr’s “War.”
Comments / 0