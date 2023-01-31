ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Frigid temps hang on

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ZjEY_0kXgiSTI00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Bone-chilling cold 02:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind chills will run zero to -10 now through midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCbBY_0kXgiSTI00
CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, cold high pressure will hold temperatures in the single digits Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSblA_0kXgiSTI00
CBS

On Wednesday, a southwesterly wind flow will push temperatures into the upper 20s. Normal high is 32 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsOTX_0kXgiSTI00
CBS

We stay chilly and dry through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buZHX_0kXgiSTI00
CBS

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 5. Wind chills to -10.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Chilly breeze. High 29.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 31.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6NZo_0kXgiSTI00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunshine and southwest winds have allowed temperatures to rise above the freezing mark on Thursday.According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an Arctic blast is on the way. As the front passes late Thursday afternoon, winds become northwesterly and open the door for the Arctic air mass to intrude.Dangerous wind chills of -20 to -25 are likely into the morning hours on Friday. Temps struggle tomorrow with a high of only 10 above... but it'll never feel like 10 degrees. Wind chills all day will be hovering around zero. This Arctic air mass only stays with us for one day. The weekend features a milder southwesterly flow with temperatures running above average. In fact, much of next week will be in the 40s. Normal high is 32 degrees.TONIGHT: Clear. Low -2. Wind chills to -25. North/northwest wind 15-20 and gusty. FRIDAY: Bitter Cold. High 10.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 35.SUNDAY: Turning Cloudy. High around 40.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dangerous wind chills tonight into Friday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dangerously cold tonight with lows below zero and wind chills as cold as -20 to -25 degrees through Friday morning.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the area, including the City of Chicago, from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.Mostly sunny, breezy and cold for Friday afternoon with a high of 10 degrees in Chicago, which is 22 degrees below average. Wind chills will be just above zero in the afternoon.Cold for Saturday morning with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero, but a southerly wind will boost highs to the mid 30s in the afternoon. Saturday afternoon will also feature more cloud cover.Sunday will kickoff a string of days with highs above average in the 40s.TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and dangerously cold. Low -2°, with wind chills of -20 to -25.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 10°, with wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.SATURDAY: Morning sun, then afternoon clouds. High 35°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop before warmup

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A temperature drop and then warmup are ahead. Thursday will be seasonable and pleasant with highs near 30 degrees. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday for parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, Boone, Ogle, Lee, Kendall, Grundy, Livingston, DeKalb, and Winnebago counties.Temperatures will be in the teens on Friday before a dramatic warmup to the 40s by Sunday and into next week. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A more mild start to February. Temperaures climb to the upper 20s Wednesday and are expected to reach the 30s by Thursday. The warmup continues every day into next week, with the exception of cold returning Friday. The next chance for a wintry mix is on Tuesday. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Arctic blast to end the workweek

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We start with sunshine tomorrow. Clouds increase at noon as the cold front arrives.Once the front passes, a gusty northwest flow develops pulling in the Arctic air mass. Temperatures will struggle Friday. But the cold doesn't linger into the weekend. In fact, temperatures will rise above average and stay there into next week. The next precip chance isn't until Monday night, ending Tuesday. This will be all rain due to the milder air mass in place and it's a fast mover.TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 17.THURSDAY: TURNING CLOUDY. HIGH 30.FRIDAY: BITTER COLD. HIGH 12.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter will be going into hibernation soon

CHICAGO - Some warm thoughts to help you get through a frigid Friday. Most of next week will feel more like early March instead of early February. Just make sure you survive the -15 to -25 wind chills Thursday night into early Friday so you can enjoy it. We really...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies, slightly less cold temps ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and cold tonight with lows around 5 degrees in Chicago and below zero readings in the far western suburbs. Wind chills overnight into Wednesday morning will be below zero between -5 to -15 degrees.Sunny skies for Wednesday, and after a cold start, we'll have highs climb to the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens during the afternoon.Another blast of cold air arrives late Thursday. Highs on Thursday will make it to around 30 degrees, then fall to the single digits for Thursday night. Highs will be colder on Friday in the mid-teens.A southerly wind will increase moisture and milder air this weekend, leading to highs above freezing in the 30s and more cloud cover.TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 5°, with wind chills of -5 to -15.WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and not as cold. High 29°, with wind chills in the teens.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High 31°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA offering station signs, other items for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Valentine's Day is coming up and if you have no clue what to give that special someone, how about their very own CTA sign?The sign can come from one of your favorite CTA rail stations across all lines including Green, Pink, and Blue Lines. If signs aren't your thing, you can get that station on a shirt, coffee cup, and even a tote bag.You can visit ctagift.com to see what other items are available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Celebrating Groundhog Day in Woodstock; Willie predicts six more weeks of winter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Woodstock Willie saw his shadow Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.Woodstock's Groundhog Day celebration kicked off Thursday morning. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported live from the big event.There's a big celebration for Groundhog Day getting underway in northwest suburban Woodstock. This is the site from the iconic movie "Groundhog Day," with Bill Murray, which came out 30 years ago.Danny Rubin, the original writer of the famous movie played a role in the ceremony. "It's a grin, it's just a grin, it's a delight, you are walking around inside the movie," Rubin told CBS 2. National and international visitors are watching in Woodstock. Some guests came all the way from Spain to celebrate Groundhog Day in Woodstock. 
WOODSTOCK, IL
CBS Chicago

100 migrants move into vacant Woodlawn school despite local concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – After months of pushback from Woodlawn residents, the city pushed forward with plans to convert a vacant Chicago Public School into temporary housing for asylum seekers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to the school-turned-shelter where cameras captured the first residents heading inside.Victory has been reporting on the plans to move migrants into the building since October, even though the city said then there were no plans to use the former school as a migrant shelter. CPS said back then the construction at the building was "routine maintenance work." CBS 2 reports then showed over $1 million spent on...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago

It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
GALESBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

Downtown pedestrians find part of Pedway closed during frigid morning rush

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Pedway system helps keep people warm as they walk around downtown Chicago.Pedestrians head underground regularly – especially on frigid days like we've been experiencing this week.So imagine their shock Wednesday morning when a busy part of the Pedway was closed.One by one, people were surprised to find the doors to the Pedway locked between Macy's and the CTA Red Line station mezzanine at Lake Street.They were locked as of well after 8 a.m. Wednesday. The sign on the door says the Pedway opens at 6 a.m.The city said this was "just an oversight," and it should not happen again.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago

Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Frustrated Edgewater resident upset about mail stolen with 'arrow key'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stolen mail keys, the culprit behind countless cases of mail theft CBS 2 has been covering for years.Now, Only on 2, another new case in Edgewater. The building has been broken into, tenants say, more than once using those keys. Only one of those times, the key wasn't stolen, but made from a simple kitchen utensil.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has the story you'll see Only on 2.It's a fork, but could it also be a mail key?"The key was just a metal fork that they had whittled the pattern into the fork."Jeremy Brown has lived in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

NASCAR's first street race in Grant Park faces delicate balancing act

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first-ever NASCAR street race is coming to downtown Chicago the first weekend of July. The race is uncharted territory for both Chicago and NASCAR.CBS 2's Matt Zahn sat down with the longtime track executive NASCAR tabbed to run all aspects of this brand-new event and the logistical challenges they face."There is that unknown. We haven't done this before. How is this going to work? So that's up to us, really, to make sure we are as prepared as possible," said Chicago Street Race president Julie Giese.That's part of the reason NASCAR tabbed Giese, the former president...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy