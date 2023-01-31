Chicago First Alert Weather: Frigid temps hang on
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wind chills will run zero to -10 now through midnight.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, cold high pressure will hold temperatures in the single digits Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, a southwesterly wind flow will push temperatures into the upper 20s. Normal high is 32 degrees.
We stay chilly and dry through the weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 5. Wind chills to -10.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Chilly breeze. High 29.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 31.
