Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District Passes Accountability Audit

The Washington State Auditor’s Office has completed its inspection of the Lewis County commissioners in their role as the board of supervisors for the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District and gave them an exemplary audit, according to a county news release.

Auditors looked at accounts payable, compliance with state grants, resource procurements and overall district financial condition from January 2018 through December 2021.

“The audit found that the district operation complied in all material respects to applicable state laws and regulations, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources,” State Audit Lead Alisha Alkire said in the release.

Lewis County commissioners Lindsey Pollock, Scott Brummer and Sean Swope head the district, which aims to reduce flood risk and preserve life, reduce property damage from flooding and protect, preserve and conserve natural resources.

“I’m happy with the results of the audit, which demonstrates that we’re being very accountable, and protecting government funds to do the work that we do,” Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District Administrator Erik Martin said in the release. “I’m proud of the fact that not only have we complied with the necessary laws and rules, we also have a hard working staff that keep excellent financial records.”

For more information on the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District, visit https://www.chehalisriverbasinfczd.com/