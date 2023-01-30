ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District Passes Accountability Audit

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1abft2_0kXgiBiB00
Cars travel along South Market Boulevard pushing water in this January 2022 Chronicle file photo.

The Washington State Auditor’s Office has completed its inspection of the Lewis County commissioners in their role as the board of supervisors for the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District and gave them an exemplary audit, according to a county news release.

Auditors looked at accounts payable, compliance with state grants, resource procurements and overall district financial condition from January 2018 through December 2021.

“The audit found that the district operation complied in all material respects to applicable state laws and regulations, and provided adequate controls over the safeguarding of public resources,” State Audit Lead Alisha Alkire said in the release.

Lewis County commissioners Lindsey Pollock, Scott Brummer and Sean Swope head the district, which aims to reduce flood risk and preserve life, reduce property damage from flooding and protect, preserve and conserve natural resources.

“I’m happy with the results of the audit, which demonstrates that we’re being very accountable, and protecting government funds to do the work that we do,” Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District Administrator Erik Martin said in the release. “I’m proud of the fact that not only have we complied with the necessary laws and rules, we also have a hard working staff that keep excellent financial records.”

For more information on the Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District, visit https://www.chehalisriverbasinfczd.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Auditor’s Office Announces Registration Deadlines for February Special Election

The Lewis County Auditor’s Office released a statement on Monday announcing registration deadlines for the Feb. 14 special election. According to the auditor’s office, Feb. 6 will be the last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location. It will also be the last day to transfer or update existing voter registration remotely. Applications must be received no later than eight days before election day, or Feb. 6. If the registration application is mailed, it must be received on or before Feb. 6 for changes to be made for the Feb. 14 election. Registration applications and updates received by mail or online after the deadline will take effect for the next election.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Fall at Home to Ducks

Toutle Lake: Swanson 29, Cox 15, Nicholson 10, Kimball 8, Younker 4, Fraidenburg 4, Webber 2, Moss 1. Onalaska: C. McGraw 10, Rushton 9, Russon 9, R. McGraw 8, Underhill 6, Lawrence 3, Mozingo 2, Conkey 2. The Onalaska boys basketball team came up short on senior night Tuesday, falling...
ONALASKA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Dalan Breaks W.F. West Rebound Record, Anouma Shines, Bearcats Blow Out Tigers

Centralia: Ballard 16, Vallejo 14, Sprague 9, Yeung 2, Daarud 2. W.F. West: Anouma 18, Dalan 18, Hoff 8, Jones 5, Eiswald 5, Brumfield 3, Potter 2, Kelley 2, Lutman 1. The night at Chehalis began with celebrations, and the celebrations continued after the tip-off, as the W.F. West boys basketball team ran past Centralia 67-43 in a bounceback win on senior night that left everyone in crimson and white feeling good about themselves.
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

MWP Shuts Kalama Down

Kalama: McBride 5, Stariha 4, Truesdell 13, Lucente 2, Schlangen 2, Brightbill 2. MWP: Cournyer 13, Kelly 10, Belgiorno 9, Pelletier 3, Hazen 12, Dantinne 6, Peters 7, Salguero 9. The Morton-White Pass boys basketball team kicked off the final week of its regular season with a grind of a...
KALAMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Vikings Roll Past Loggers

Onalaska: Underhill 8, Rushton 3, Russon 6, C. McGraw 9, Mozingo 2, Miller 1, Lawrence 3, R. McGraw 9, Miess 4. Mossyrock: L. Cooper 3, K. Kolb 12, E. Kolb 16, M. Cooper 17, Cushman 4, Young 6, Isom 13. The 1B No. 8 Mossyrock boys basketball team got in...
MOSSYROCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Trojans Step Up at the Line, Hold Off Comets

Naselle: Helvey 5, Strange 3, J. Lindstrom 8, Pakenen 4, K. Lindstrom 24, Bergeson 1, Toftemark 2. Pe Ell: Baldwin 12, McCarty 2, Homan 17, Phelps 6, Howard 11, Knowlton 2. The Pe Ell boys basketball team ended last week with back-to-back losses, by a combined seven points, in games in which they went 3 for 11 from the free-throw line.
PE ELL, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warriors Drop Another Tight Game to Bulldogs

Montesano: Adams 2, Wilson 3, Peterson 18, Cobb 12, Taylor 14. Rochester: Rotter 9, A. Rodriguez 3, Clouse 6, McAferty 1, Payne 12, Rodela 6, E. Rogriguez 2, J. O’Connor 6. Falling in another close contest, the Rochester boys basketball team couldn’t quite get over the hump in a 49-45 non-league loss to Montesano Tuesday night.
ROCHESTER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
369
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy