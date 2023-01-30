ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Toledo Community Library to Hold Valentine’s Day Book and Bake Sale on Feb. 11 and 14

By The Chronicle staff
 4 days ago
Volunteers Charlie Pruitt and Pat Caldwell staff the Toledo Community Library in this file photo.

The Greater Toledo Community Library’s Valentine’s Day Book and Bake Sale will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day cards will also be available for $1 to $2 each, many of them with Mary Engelbreit designs. Books are supplied by Friends of the Toledo Library and sweets are baked by volunteers.

There will also be Valentine’s Day gifts for men and women available at low prices, including necklaces for $20 and a 1953 Studebaker Starliner die-cast model for $30.

Learn more about the library at https://www.toledowacommunitylibrary.org/.

The library is located at 241 Cowlitz St., Toledo.

