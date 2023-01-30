Abbarno Bill to Expand Veterans Employment Tax Credit Scheduled for Committee Hearing

State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia

The state House Finance Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1:30 p.m. on a bill sponsored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, seeking to create job opportunities for military members, veterans and their families.

House Bill 1005 would double the existing business and occupation tax credit from $1,500 to $3,000 for employers who hire a veteran and expand the tax credit to include spouses of veterans and active-duty military members and employ them in a full-time position for at least two consecutive full-calendar quarters.

"Doubling this tax credit will provide the necessary boost for employers to be able to afford to hire our veterans, active-duty military members and their families, who are some of the most skilled and knowledgeable people in our communities," Abbarno said.

The tax credit would affect those hired on or after July 1, 2023, and veterans would no longer need to meet the requirement of being unemployed for at least 30 days to be eligible. The changes would also apply to seasonal employers.

"This is about helping our military members, veterans and their families — who've already given so much to our community — get jobs," Abbarno said. "It would also alleviate the workforce shortage and help businesses keep up with demand."