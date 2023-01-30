ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Abbarno Bill to Expand Veterans Employment Tax Credit Scheduled for Committee Hearing

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TcHlt_0kXgi5V400
State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia

The state House Finance Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1:30 p.m. on a bill sponsored by state Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, seeking to create job opportunities for military members, veterans and their families.

House Bill 1005 would double the existing business and occupation tax credit from $1,500 to $3,000 for employers who hire a veteran and expand the tax credit to include spouses of veterans and active-duty military members and employ them in a full-time position for at least two consecutive full-calendar quarters.

"Doubling this tax credit will provide the necessary boost for employers to be able to afford to hire our veterans, active-duty military members and their families, who are some of the most skilled and knowledgeable people in our communities," Abbarno said.

The tax credit would affect those hired on or after July 1, 2023, and veterans would no longer need to meet the requirement of being unemployed for at least 30 days to be eligible. The changes would also apply to seasonal employers.

"This is about helping our military members, veterans and their families — who've already given so much to our community — get jobs," Abbarno said. "It would also alleviate the workforce shortage and help businesses keep up with demand."

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Local Republican Lawmakers Say Return of In-Person Session Draws Hope for Bipartisanship

Late last month, Southwest Washington legislators spoke of a desire for bipartisan collaboration in ways the previous two sessions fell short. The 105-day 2023 legislative session began on Jan. 9. Twentieth District Reps. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, and Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, joined House Minority Leader J.T....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Sen. Braun Criticizes Democrats on Police Pursuit Reform

Republicans in the state Senate released a statement on Tuesday criticizing police reform legislation sponsored by Democrats on grounds the legislation was based on inaccurate data. According to state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, legislation needs to be passed to improve Washington’s police-pursuit law after legislation passed by Democrats two years ago resulted in what he considers “a threat to public safety.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
369
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy