Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Meeting on Feb. 7

A mushroom is pictured at the Seminary Hill Natural Area in this Chronicle file photo.

The Southwest Washington Mycological Society will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 at the WSU Extension Office in Chehalis at 6 p.m.

The office is located at 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis.

There will be a presentation by Rainy Karnes from Raven’s Wind Farm who will discuss home cultivation of mushrooms. There will also be voting on changes to the society’s bylaws and the election of directors. Attendees will need to have paid their dues to vote. Door prizes will also be handed out.

Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around their area for identification.

For more information, go to http://swmushrooms.org/ or email admin@swmushrooms.org.