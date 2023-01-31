LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The quarterback room for the Louisville football program will look a little bit different in 2023. For the first time since the 2016 season, the Cardinals will not have Malik Cunningham as an option to put under center. The Montgomery, Ala. native, who arrived at Louisville in 2017 and has been their starter since the 2019, has finally exhausted his eligibility and is now setting his sights on a career in the NFL.

