Yakima, WA

IGN

Netflix Expands Premium Features in Wake of Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix has announced an expansion of its Premium plan features amid the rollout of its password sharing crackdown. The new features include an increase in the number of download devices, from four to six, as well as the availability of spatial audio on more than 700 of the streaming service's top-watched titles, including the likes of Wednesday and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Android Police

How to watch local channels on your Roku device

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roku is among the the best streaming devices you can buy. While on-demand TV shows and movie access on Roku are convenient, some prefer live TV channels to catch their favorite shows, news channels, and sports events. You don't lose access to local channels when you cut the cord in favor of a Roku streaming stick. It's easy to watch local channels on your Roku device.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
The Independent

YouTube video prompts shock after appearing to be the site’s oldest ever – but turns out to be fake

YouTube’s oldest video appeared to have been briefly overtaken this week – before it became clear that the site had been struck by a bug.The site’s first uploaded video – named ‘Me at the Zoo’, and uploaded in 2005 – has long been famous on YouTube.But over the last day it appeared that might have been wrong. Another video showed on the site that appeared to have been uploaded before that: on April 6, 2005, before the official first video appeared on April 23.That prompted shock as people came to believe that the famous first video on the site had been wrong all...
Deadline

Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh-starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season. Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards. There have also been...
techaiapp.com

Twitter API no longer free as platform will begin charging, angering developers

It’s a sad day for our favorite gimmick Twitter accounts, as we might have to soon say goodbye to them. Late Wednesday night, the official Twitter Developer account announced the platform will stop offering free access to the platform’s API (Application Programming Interface) on February 9. Access to...
ZDNet

TikTok targets Google in a devastating way (and you may love it)

It's not easy being Google. There you were, lauding it over everyone, bathing in unimaginably large advertising revenues, and actually telling people you do no evil. But then came internal discontent, governmental lawsuits, ChatGPT, and a general perception that the company has turned a little sad. Please don't worry, Google,...
1460 ESPN Yakima

