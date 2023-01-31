Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Jets Will Go ‘All Out’ to Trade For Aaron Rodgers This Offseason
Last week, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that New York is committed to bringing in a veteran quarterback this offseason. There are a few different candidates that the Jets could target over the next few months, but it sounds like general manager Joe Douglas will do whatever it takes to reel in the very best signal-caller from that group.
Travis Etienne Makes His Jaguars Pitch to Bengals’ Tee Higgins
It is highly unlikely star Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins plays for any team but the Bengals in 2023, but that doesn't stop rumors -- and recruiting -- from happening. Even from Jacksonville Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne. An article from The Athletic on the Bengals' offseason and extension...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers in Three-Round Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The on-the-field phase of the scouting season is complete following Saturday’s Senior Bowl. Now, for the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFL, the focus turns to the Scouting Combine and deeper dives into the prospects. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings published...
Report: Falcons ‘Really Like’ CB Nehemiah Shelton; EXCLUSIVE Draft Interview
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London broke a franchise rookie record with 72 catches in his debut season, just months after being far-and-away the most productive receiver in college football. But during London's third and final season with the USC Trojans, there was one particular corner who gave him trouble -...
Bills Choice: Is It Really Edmunds ‘vs.’ Poyer?
The Buffalo Bills and their salary-cap challenges are real. But is it "real'' to suggest that when it coms to signing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jordan Poyer, that it's "either/or''?. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Bills have “confronted the reality that it’s going to be tough” to...
Texans in the NFL Pro Bowl Games: How to Watch
It's Pro Bowl time again as the Super Bowl approaches, and this year the NFL returns to Las Vegas. But things will look a little different, as the Pro Bowl has been reimagined. The multi-day AFC vs. NFC competition kicked off on Thursday with the top NFL Pro Bowl players...
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Saints Former Assistant Named USFL Head Coach
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Mike Nolan has been named head coach of the USFL's Michigan Panthers, according to reports. Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher, who coached the Panthers last spring in the first season back of the USFL. The original USFL played from 1983 to 1985. Michigan finished with...
Coach Green Emphasizing Fundamentals, Joy Among Staff
New Orleans, La.- "We've got to stay the course...We've been here before. This is not new to this team. We had more losses this time last year. So perspective is important for us at this time." After a tenth straight loss, that was the focus of New Orleans Pelicans head...
Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman
It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
Should Colts Fans Be Worried About Jonathan Taylor’s Surgery?
With all of the attention directed toward the head coaching search of the Indianapolis Colts, some may have missed the news regarding their All-Pro running back. Last Sunday, it was revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle on January 25. The surgery was done by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay.
UFC 287 heads to Miami on April 8 for promotion’s first visit to city in nearly 20 years
The city of Miami proper finally is getting a UFC event. The promotion announced the city will host UFC 287 on April 8 at Miami-Dade Arena, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat. UFC president Dana White revealed the news Saturday. “I’m always talking about big destination (events), and we...
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Fangio Defense, Baker, Tua, and More
Part 2 of the latest offseason SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. What sort of addition/subtractions do you see Fangio making to defensive staff? Your choice for OL coach choice would be who?. Hey Dave, well, the Dolphins already are without an OLB coach, backup LB coach and safeties coach...
