Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 3 (Sedona and the surrounding area). The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Paul Chevalier, who left the Yavapai College Board on January 30, 2023, by stating, “Today I turned 84 and, while my health is good, this is the moment for me to step down and let someone younger take my position. I am therefore resigning my position with the Board effective today.” We appreciate the service that Mr. Chevalier provided to the community college district and wish him the very best in the future.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO