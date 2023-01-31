Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott High School girls soccer can’t break through in loss to Wolves
The Prescott High School girls soccer team couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at home against the Estrella Foothills Wolves in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat. It was a defensive battle for most of the game with senior forward Arianna Chavez finally breaking...
SignalsAZ
Showcase Your Skills at the Surprise Talent Show
The City of Surprise is looking for its most talented residents! If you can sing, act, play an instrument or perform any talent/skill then come be part of the Surprise Talent Show on Friday, April 21 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Vista Center for the Arts located at 15660 N. Parkview Pl.
SignalsAZ
Esports National Gaming Conference
The city of Glendale is hosting a one-day national conference for gamers, coders, business leaders, developers and companies supporting the continuing growth of esports. On Tuesday, February 7th, industry and community leaders will gather in West-MEC’s administration building for a full day conference with several expert panels featuring leaders in the tech, esports, education and gaming industries. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and will conclude with a pitch competition focused on esports and gaming startups at Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District.
SignalsAZ
Pathways to Careers Exploratory Day at Yavapai College
Yavapai County residents are invited to attend the Pathways to Careers Exploratory Day on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Building D—The Skilled Trades Center. In partnership with the Arizona Community Foundation, Yavapai College will familiarize attendees with...
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Nerf Wars Boot Camp
Register now for Gilbert’s first-ever Nerf Wars Boot Camp presented by Altitude Trampoline Park on Saturday, February 18. Spots are filling up fast. The first half of the camp will focus on skill development. Then attendees will have the opportunity to put their skills to the test in a series of Nerf Wars games.
SignalsAZ
Deb McCasland Voted to Continue as Yavapai College District Board Chair
The Yavapai College District Governing Board unanimously voted for Ms. Deb McCasland to continue as Board Chair at its board workshop meeting on Tuesday morning at the Yavapai College Career. The chair election is for a two-year term through the 2024 calendar year. “It is an honor to continue to...
SignalsAZ
Vacancy on Yavapai College District Governing Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 3 (Sedona and the surrounding area). The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Paul Chevalier, who left the Yavapai College Board on January 30, 2023, by stating, “Today I turned 84 and, while my health is good, this is the moment for me to step down and let someone younger take my position. I am therefore resigning my position with the Board effective today.” We appreciate the service that Mr. Chevalier provided to the community college district and wish him the very best in the future.
SignalsAZ
Single Leaf Pinyon Pine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Single Leaf Pinyon Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Thick, evergreen needles provide year-round beauty with summer shade to...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Assistant Town Manager Earns Top Award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
SignalsAZ
Planting Wildflowers: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us what to get to plant wildflowers. Learn which wildflower mixes would be good to use, what mulch is best, plants with unique colors for this time of year. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers...
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6
On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
SignalsAZ
Glassford Hill Road Patch Work Set for Feb 6-9
The Town of Prescott Valley will be conducting patch work on Glassford Hill Road from Lakeshore Drive to Florentine Road beginning Monday, February 6 until Thursday, February 9, 2023. The work will take place between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Lane restrictions will be in place through the work, and...
SignalsAZ
Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail Now Closed for Construction
The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail, located on the Red Rock Ranger District (RRRD), will close for construction from February 1 through roughly March 31. The area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail. The...
