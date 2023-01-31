ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

PIX11

Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Call for more US venues to stop taking cut of artist merch sales

Artists in the US have called for more music venues to stop taking a cut of artists’ merch sales, after a venue operating company pledged to drop merch commissions at its venues. Ineffable Music Group have committed to ceasing the practice of taking a cut of the profits artists...

