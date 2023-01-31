Read full article on original website
Related
Scalper bots caused Taylor Swift ticket chaos, Senate panel hears in testimony
President of Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, tells Senate judiciary committee the bots caused technical glitches
CNBC
Ticketmaster braces for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' tour amid fears of Taylor Swift-level demand
Ticketmaster is gearing up for what's expected to be high demand for tickets to Beyoncé's upcoming "Renaissance World Tour." Ticketing for the North American leg of the 41-date tour begins Feb. 6, according to Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation. The ticketing site has come under fresh scrutiny in...
Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is Ticketmaster's next big test. Fans are already stressed
The first round of tickets to Beyoncé's highly anticipated Renaissance world tour go on sale next week. Ticketmaster is under pressure to avoid a repeat of the Taylor Swift debacle in November.
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
NME
Call for more US venues to stop taking cut of artist merch sales
Artists in the US have called for more music venues to stop taking a cut of artists’ merch sales, after a venue operating company pledged to drop merch commissions at its venues. Ineffable Music Group have committed to ceasing the practice of taking a cut of the profits artists...
Comments / 0