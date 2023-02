Earlier this week, BYU put a bow on its 2023 class with national signing day. The Cougars signed three more players to add to class of 15 other signees and multiple transfers. Now the focus turns to the class of 2024. BYU's staff has been working to identify its top targets in the 2024 class, and this week, they extended a scholarship offer to 2024 JUCO defensive back Sione Laulea. We caught up with Laulea to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO