Santa Clara, CA

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Half Moon Bay farm will build new employee housing, company says

Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.

