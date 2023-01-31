Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.Half Moon Bay farm will build new employee housing, company says
Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.
This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0