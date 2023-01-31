Read full article on original website
Victims Advocacy Awards announced by Crime Victims Center of Chester County
WEST CHESTER —T he Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County Inc. has announced the winners of the 2022 Peggy Gusz Victim Advocacy Award and the 2022 John J. Crane Child Victim Advocacy Award, two local allied professionals who have shown true dedication to victims in Chester County. The...
Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg
We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
District Attorney’s Office honors Chester County heroes
WEST CHESTER—The Chester County District Attorney’s Office held its annual awards ceremony to recognize and honor law enforcement, first responders, Good Samaritans, and others for their extraordinary contributions in keeping Chester County a better and safer place. District Attorney Deb Ryan spoke about the many accomplishments and successes...
Repairs set on several state highways in Chester County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will take place on several state highways next week on Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chester County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation under a project to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.
Longwood Gardens acquires 505-acre Du Pont estate in Delaware
EAST MARLBOROUGH—Longwood Gardens is acquiring and preserving a local cultural landscape—the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of the late Mrs. Barbara and Mr. Irénée du Pont, Jr. located in New Castle County in northern Delaware. The 505-acre Granogue property in northern Delaware sits in a critical...
Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company
Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
Downingtown students tackle food insecurity with cereal box collection
DOWNINGTOWN—Downingtown Area School District (DASD) has taken another step towards fighting food insecurity with an effort led by the students of Beaver Creek Elementary, Pickering Valley Elementary and West Bradford Elementary schools. As part of the district’s first-ever Cereal Box Challenge, students collected cereal boxes to donate to local food pantries. Aiming to collect 1,000 boxes, they exceeded expectations and gathered 2,731 cereal boxes.
Murder conviction for Chester County man overturned, defendant freed
A Chester County man who had long asserted his innocence in the decade-old murder of a local man who was shot while playing a video game during a home invasion robbery saw his conviction overturned Wednesday by a federal appeals court. The court found that the only evidence against defendant...
Acting on tip, police arrest Chester County teen on firearms charges
A tip from a resident helped Lansdowne police to stop a Chester County juvenile who was carrying a stolen handgun. Lansdowne, Delaware County, Police Chief Ken Rutherford announced the Sunday arrest of the youth and the safe seizure of the firearm in a post on social media Thursday. Sgt. Michael...
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
King of Prussia District brings back Wellness Week Feb. 6-12
KING OF PRUSSIA — The King of Prussia District is once again putting the focus on the region’s health and wellness providers and how they can help those who live and work in King of Prussia put their 2023 health goals into action. The district is hosting its...
Two hurt in fiery two-vehicle collision on Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured early Friday morning on a fiery crash on the Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township. The Westwood Fire Company responded to the serious vehicle accident, located on the westbound Route 30 Bypass at mile marker 273 in Valley Township. Two vehicles were involved, and one vehicle was involved with flames. Bystanders rescued a trapped occupant prior to arrival of rescue units.
