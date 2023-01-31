ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

Daily Local News

Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg

We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Local News

District Attorney’s Office honors Chester County heroes

WEST CHESTER—The Chester County District Attorney’s Office held its annual awards ceremony to recognize and honor law enforcement, first responders, Good Samaritans, and others for their extraordinary contributions in keeping Chester County a better and safer place. District Attorney Deb Ryan spoke about the many accomplishments and successes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Repairs set on several state highways in Chester County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction will take place on several state highways next week on Monday, February 6, through Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Chester County, for embankment repair and guiderail installation under a project to repair state highways that sustained damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Longwood Gardens acquires 505-acre Du Pont estate in Delaware

EAST MARLBOROUGH—Longwood Gardens is acquiring and preserving a local cultural landscape—the 505-acre estate and long-time residence of the late Mrs. Barbara and Mr. Irénée du Pont, Jr. located in New Castle County in northern Delaware. The 505-acre Granogue property in northern Delaware sits in a critical...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Local News

Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company

Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Local News

Downingtown students tackle food insecurity with cereal box collection

DOWNINGTOWN—Downingtown Area School District (DASD) has taken another step towards fighting food insecurity with an effort led by the students of Beaver Creek Elementary, Pickering Valley Elementary and West Bradford Elementary schools. As part of the district’s first-ever Cereal Box Challenge, students collected cereal boxes to donate to local food pantries. Aiming to collect 1,000 boxes, they exceeded expectations and gathered 2,731 cereal boxes.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Two hurt in fiery two-vehicle collision on Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured early Friday morning on a fiery crash on the Route 30 Bypass in Valley Township. The Westwood Fire Company responded to the serious vehicle accident, located on the westbound Route 30 Bypass at mile marker 273 in Valley Township. Two vehicles were involved, and one vehicle was involved with flames. Bystanders rescued a trapped occupant prior to arrival of rescue units.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, PA

