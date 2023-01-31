private property is private property...I believe in self defense but if a property owner doesn't want firearms on their property...I can respect that. make sure the home invasion robbers get that memo as well. civil people will respect that and leave their defensive firearm in car or just not visit the person's dwellings.
Arrest all unconstitutional officials for Treason! We The People abide by Constitutional laws to protect us against Government Tyranny,it's why the second amendment was put there, treasonous officials are the Domestic terrorists NOT the law abiding citizen!
Ok. So let them be a clear indicator of which locations are completely and utterly defenseless to criminals. Let’s see how insurance companies factor this into rates for those properties.
Comments / 282