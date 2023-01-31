Read full article on original website
Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker’s consecutive executive orders
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government’s announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois.
Illinois National Guard officer becomes highest ranking person of color in history of institution
An Illinois National Guard officer has made history, becoming the highest-ranking person of color in the history of the Guard, dating back well over 200 years. Rodney Boyd was officially promoted Saturday from Brigadier General to Major General in ceremonies in Chicago. Boyd is a native of Chicago’s South Side....
Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida
Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
COVID transmission levels in Illinois continue to decrease
Only five Illinois counties are showing an elevated level of COVID transmission in the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All five are at a medium transmission level – down from 20 counties just a week earlier. Only one of the five is in Central...
February is Earthquake Awareness Month also
February is – aside from being Black History Month – also Earthquake Awareness Month, and state officials are reminding people about the importance of knowing the seismic zones where a person lives. Two major fault lines converge in Southern Illinois – the New Madrid Seismic Zone and the...
Illinois hiring 40 new conservation specialists to help farmers with smart conservation practices
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is hiring to help farmers and landowners in conservation efforts. The Illinois Natural Resources Conservation Service from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has put together federal funding to match with state funding to hire 40 “boots on the ground” conservation practitioners who will work for the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The new hires will work with soil and water conservation districts across the state to walk through conservation practices on a one-to-one basis with farmers in their fields.
