ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Lawyers Association Announces Erika Frank as Associate Executive Director, Sections Chief and General Counsel

attorneyatlawmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine Expands Practice with Addition of Two Attorneys Amidst Florida’s Population Growth

MIAMI, FL—South Florida-based litigation firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine P.L. continues to expand with the addition of two attorneys: Stephanie S. Khouri, who focuses on complex commercial litigation, and Michael J. Mariani, focusing his practice on complex commercial, securities and financial services litigation. The Firm’s growth comes...
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on Califonia crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights

Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kpic

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
sjvsun.com

Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters

Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.

Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
SELMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County prepares for lifting of COVID-19 emergency orders

SACRAMENTO — Dr. Olivia Kasirye with Sacramento County says that COVID-19 may be moving from a pandemic to an endemic."These are judgment calls, for the most part, from the state," Dr. Kasirye told CBS13.The Biden White House announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency will be ending on May 11. In California, the same measures will lift on February 28.But why now?"There's no magic number," Dr. Kasirye said.The Governor's Office said in a statement: "With the public health infrastructure and operational preparedness built up throughout the pandemic, the state has the tools needed to continue protecting Californians when the State of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CNET

Golden 1 Credit Union: 2023 Banking Review

Golden 1 Credit Union is a Sacramento-based nonprofit cooperative open to California residents. It offers a full suite of deposit accounts along with lending and financial education services. While the credit union is "not-for-profit," it's "all for people." Its financial education events, known as "The Challenge" are an example of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
QSR magazine

Curry Up Announces Grand Opening of New Sacramento Location

Solidifying its status as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian food franchise, Curry Up Now has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento This marks the brand’s second franchise location in Sacramento, bringing the brand to a total of 20 locations in addition to three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. Curry Up Now celebrated the opening of this new location with a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony with attendance from local officials, including mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as a giveaway of more than 1,000 of its famous burritos and bowls.
SACRAMENTO, CA
OnlyInYourState

11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die

One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy