California Lawyers Association Announces Erika Frank as Associate Executive Director, Sections Chief and General Counsel

attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley’s Harold D. Mooty III Appointed to Alabama Access to Justice Commission
HUNTSVILLE, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Harold D. Mooty III has been appointed to a two-year term on the Alabama Access to Justice Commission by the Supreme Court of Alabama. A partner in the firm’s Huntsville office, Mr. Mooty focuses his practice on resolving...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine Expands Practice with Addition of Two Attorneys Amidst Florida’s Population Growth
MIAMI, FL—South Florida-based litigation firm Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine P.L. continues to expand with the addition of two attorneys: Stephanie S. Khouri, who focuses on complex commercial litigation, and Michael J. Mariani, focusing his practice on complex commercial, securities and financial services litigation. The Firm’s growth comes...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Governor Walz Appoints Kristi Stanislawski to Fill Tenth Judicial District Vacancy
ST. PAUL, MN—On January 9th, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the appointment of Kristi Stanislawski as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District. Stanislawski will be replacing the Honorable Mary A. Yunker and will be chambered in Elk River in Sherburne County. Stanislawski...
DA Smittcamp issues scathing new statement on Governor Newsom’s positions on Califonia crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp responds Wednesday evening to Governor Gavin Newsom’s remarks regarding her criticism of his early release policies, inviting him to discuss matters in person. [Governor Newsom’s] arrogant and defensive response is proof positive that he is attempting to deflect responsibility for his failed policies, but he […]
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Attempt to Rig the System: Proposed Changes to Recall Process and Redistricting Aim to Protect Incumbents and Limit Voter Rights
Another ploy to maintain a supermajority in the state was presented by State Senator Josh Newman to revamp California’s recall election process. This proposal, if approved, will not benefit the voters but rather ensure that the already elected officials stay in office. Senator Newman, who was himself recalled from...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Racist Instagram post at Dixon school, Newsom seeks limits on concealed guns, $1.3 billion expansion at SMF
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
While law enforcement scrutiny increases, Sacramento County explains its deputy-hiring process
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month at the hands of Memphis police has much of the country taking a close look at law enforcement. It is a discussion that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it is not shying away from. "Scrutiny is...
kpic
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
foxla.com
Environmental groups call on Newsom to place moratorium on IE warehouses
Environmental activists are calling the air they breathe a public health emergency, and they're now asking Governor Gavin Newsom to put a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire. The warehouse bring jobs to the local economy, but they've also had a negative impact for some when it comes to...
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.
Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
Sacramento County prepares for lifting of COVID-19 emergency orders
SACRAMENTO — Dr. Olivia Kasirye with Sacramento County says that COVID-19 may be moving from a pandemic to an endemic."These are judgment calls, for the most part, from the state," Dr. Kasirye told CBS13.The Biden White House announced that the COVID-19 public health emergency will be ending on May 11. In California, the same measures will lift on February 28.But why now?"There's no magic number," Dr. Kasirye said.The Governor's Office said in a statement: "With the public health infrastructure and operational preparedness built up throughout the pandemic, the state has the tools needed to continue protecting Californians when the State of...
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
CNET
Golden 1 Credit Union: 2023 Banking Review
Golden 1 Credit Union is a Sacramento-based nonprofit cooperative open to California residents. It offers a full suite of deposit accounts along with lending and financial education services. While the credit union is "not-for-profit," it's "all for people." Its financial education events, known as "The Challenge" are an example of...
QSR magazine
Curry Up Announces Grand Opening of New Sacramento Location
Solidifying its status as the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian food franchise, Curry Up Now has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento This marks the brand’s second franchise location in Sacramento, bringing the brand to a total of 20 locations in addition to three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide. Curry Up Now celebrated the opening of this new location with a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony with attendance from local officials, including mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as a giveaway of more than 1,000 of its famous burritos and bowls.
OnlyInYourState
11 Amazing Restaurants Along The Northern California Coast You Must Try Before You Die
One of the best things about living in California is being near the ocean. Whether you’re able to walk there from your home or you can drive there in a few hours, all Californians have the ability to wake up and visit the ocean. And what better way to enjoy those ocean views than with a good meal. Make it a day trip to visit one of these oceanfront restaurants! Check out our list of restaurants with amazing ocean views. (These are ordered from north to south).
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
