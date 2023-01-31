Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Orange Krush, Illinois' premier college hoops student section and largest student-run charitable organization was originally making the trip to Iowa City with 200 students along for the ride. However, on Wednesday, they were contacted by Iowa, that their tickets would be revoked. The Orange Krush bought their tickets under the Boy's and Girl's club as many schools have a policy regarding student sections traveling to away games.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO