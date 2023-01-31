ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

foxillinois.com

Sheriff: Son stabs mom in neck

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a female who was stabbed. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says at 1:10 p.m. they found a 51-year-old female on Lehman Drive with multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
Champaign man arrested in shooting investigation of 12-year-old boy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting on Dogwood Drive in which a 12-year-old boy was shot in the neck. Jamonte Hill, 28, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023, by members of the United States Marshals Service...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Police: 16-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A 13-year-old was shot and killed on Monday night according to the Decatur Police Department. The Decatur Department responded to a residence on 4th Drive at 10:47 p.m. about a 13-year-old juvenile with an apparent gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital...
DECATUR, IL
Mahomet man caught on run in Arkansas

MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Mahomet man who was on the run was caught in Arkansas by the United States Marshals Service. Carson Kasbergen, 25, was facing multiple charges when he appeared in court in the summer of 2022, but he has been missing since the U.S. Marshals found him in Arkansas.
MAHOMET, IL
Coroner: Man found dead behind Ruler Foods identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The Champaign County coroner has identified the man discovered dead on Wednesday morning behind Ruler Foods on W. Springfield Avenue in Champaign as 59-year-old Michael Arvola. Arvola, who was part of the unsheltered population, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:50 a.m. A...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Police recruits now required to take wrongful conviction course

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — All police recruits in Illinois are now required to take a course that's designed to improve their investigation tactics in an effort to prevent innocent people from being sent to prison. The Wrongful Conviction Awareness and Avoidance course was first developed by University of Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Mahomet families demand action over bullying, superintendent responds

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Tension are high in the Mahomet-Seymour School District after board member Meghan Hennesy said her colleagues are not taking action against bullying in schools. "We've had physical assaults on students because of their sexual orientation," Hennesy said. Hennessy, who said she receives complaints on a...
MAHOMET, IL
Champaign County Crime Stoppers teams up with Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaming up with members of the Illini basketball team to promote crime awareness. Champaign County Crime Stoppers is teaching young people about crime awareness and prevention through a new digital advertisement featuring Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. “Young people often...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Nature Photography workshop series held at Rock Springs Nature Club

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is partnering with the Decatur Camera Club to host a four-part Nature Photography workshop series in February. The workshops are free to the public and cameras are available to those who need them. The first workshop is from 6 p.m.-8...
DECATUR, IL
Fire-Dex donates 15,000 protective gowns to Illinois Fire Service Institute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire-Dex, manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, has donated 15,000 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI). On Tuesday, members of the Fire-Dex, MABAS IL, and the Carle teams were on IFSI training grounds in Champaign for the official distribution...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
U of I free tax help program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois free tax help program is opening on Wednesday. The program is designed for low-income, elderly, disabled, and limited English-speaking taxpayers. To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents to 1819 Philo Road, Urbana, during VITA drop-off hours. Drop-off...
URBANA, IL
Construction Begins at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) campus. The funding is made possible by the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital program, in conjunction with $40 million from the...
URBANA, IL
Illinois' Orange Krush has ticket's revoked for road matchup against Iowa

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Orange Krush, Illinois' premier college hoops student section and largest student-run charitable organization was originally making the trip to Iowa City with 200 students along for the ride. However, on Wednesday, they were contacted by Iowa, that their tickets would be revoked. The Orange Krush bought their tickets under the Boy's and Girl's club as many schools have a policy regarding student sections traveling to away games.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

