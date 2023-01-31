ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Gizmodo

Exxon and Chevron Are Absolutely Killing It (Profits, the Planet)

If by some miracle you had a great 2022, you’re not alone. At least two of the world’s biggest oil corporations thoroughly rocked last year. In fact, for ExxonMobil and Chevron, 2022 wasn’t just a good year—it was the best one ever. ExxonMobil posted record-eviscerating annual...
rigzone.com

Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
investing.com

Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies

(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
WRAL News

Shell profit doubles to record as war drives up energy costs

LONDON — Global energy giant Shell said Thursday that its annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 in its financial results for the final...
NBC Chicago

Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
