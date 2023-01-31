Read full article on original website
Related
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
How soon will it be until the world reaches 'peak oil'?
Oil giant BP released a report Monday predicting that the world would sharply reduce its reliance on the company's signature product, oil and gas, over the next 25 years as countries hasten their transition to renewable sources of energy so as to combat climate change. That shift means that the...
Why Gas Prices May Be Set to Spike Again
As China reopens its economy, analysts warn that the price of crude oil may rise back above $100/barrel and drive up the cost at the pump
Gizmodo
Exxon and Chevron Are Absolutely Killing It (Profits, the Planet)
If by some miracle you had a great 2022, you’re not alone. At least two of the world’s biggest oil corporations thoroughly rocked last year. In fact, for ExxonMobil and Chevron, 2022 wasn’t just a good year—it was the best one ever. ExxonMobil posted record-eviscerating annual...
Despite Making History, ExxonMobil Underwhelms. Time to Sell the Energy Stock?
The oil giant's investments paid off last year.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
rigzone.com
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy.
investing.com
Marathon Petroleum tops profit estimates on high demand, tight supplies
(Reuters) -Marathon Petroleum Corp on Tuesday beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit as its margins soared amid tight supplies and high demand for refined products. The top U.S. refiner also approved an additional $5 billion in stock repurchases, while rival Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through...
Shell profit doubles to record as war drives up energy costs
LONDON — Global energy giant Shell said Thursday that its annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and natural gas prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 in its financial results for the final...
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an official end, which means another stimulus check is less likely.
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Exxon announced record earnings. It's bound to renew scrutiny of Big Oil
Exxon earned nearly $56 billion in profit last year, the biggest annual profit any Western oil company has ever seen. Chevron set its own record with $35 billion in profit.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0