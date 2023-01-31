ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

NBCMontana

Bipartisan infrastructure law puts $580M to Indian water rights settlement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of the Interior is set to allocate nearly $580 million toward settlements of Indian water rights claims through funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Reclamation Water Settlements Fund. According to the Department of the Interior, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives more than...
MISSOULA, MT
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO 13

Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
IOWA STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
eenews.net

‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins

California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Congressmen Demand FDA Reverse Abortion Drug Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. - All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug.
IDAHO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bill to stop prescribed burns gains support

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned more than 300,000 acres, all after a federally operated prescribed burn spun out of control. Now, legislators are considering a bill to ban prescribed burns during certain conditions to prevent another out-of-control fire. Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Doña Ana, […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KCBD

Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
TEXAS STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House

A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday.  Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely.  House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Montanan

House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order

If you’re a working-class Montanan, you might not be able to clear out your schedule in just an afternoon to testify on a bill. That’s what Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said about a hearing on a controversial bill that was scheduled with little notice. “We really need to think about who we’re here to serve […] The post House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Press

Senate Health and Welfare recommends Medicaid expansion stay, asks for cost-saving measures

BOISE — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange. The program is up for its required five-year review, in which the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees could give...
IDAHO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa

A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state. Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit […] The post Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

