NBCMontana
Bipartisan infrastructure law puts $580M to Indian water rights settlement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Department of the Interior is set to allocate nearly $580 million toward settlements of Indian water rights claims through funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Reclamation Water Settlements Fund. According to the Department of the Interior, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gives more than...
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
DOJ to impose harsher rules for pistol-stabilizing braces
The Department of Justice submitted a new firearm regulation Friday aimed at shelling out standards for the use of pistol-stabilizing braces.
Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee
CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
GOP Rep. Greg Steube Re-Introduces Bill Re-Schedule Marijuana, Make It Less Restrictive
Pushing for reform under the “Marijuana 1-to-3 Act,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) re-introduced a bill to move marijuana from Schedule I to the less restrictive Schedule III under federal law, reported Marijuana Moment. According to the bill, “the Attorney General of the United States shall, by order not...
eenews.net
‘SCOTUS bait’: Legal battle over Calif. waiver begins
California’s decades-old right to impose its own automobile emissions standards could be on a collision course with a Supreme Court that has recently widened the target for challenges against EPA climate action. Historically home to some of the nation’s worst air quality, California has for 50 years set pollution...
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
Climate, equity guided Biden’s decision to award $1.2 billion in grants to ‘mega’ transportation projects
The Biden administration announced $1.2 billion in grant funding for massive infrastructure projects, decisions that were based in part on climate and equity considerations.
Idaho Congressmen Demand FDA Reverse Abortion Drug Decision
WASHINGTON, D.C. - All four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation signed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration demanding that the agency reverse its decision in early January to allow retail and mail-order pharmacies to dispense the abortion drug mifepristone, saying the action violated federal law by disregarding doubts about the safety of the drug.
Agency delays protections for prairie chicken
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that new designation for the lesser prairie chicken scheduled to take effect Jan. 30 has been bumped to March 27.
New Mexico bill to stop prescribed burns gains support
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last year, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned more than 300,000 acres, all after a federally operated prescribed burn spun out of control. Now, legislators are considering a bill to ban prescribed burns during certain conditions to prevent another out-of-control fire. Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Sen. Ron Griggs (R-Doña Ana, […]
KCBD
Sen. Perry calls to invest $2 billion in state’s aging water systems
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Water industry leaders and state lawmakers rubbed elbows at this year’s Water for Texas conference Thursday, discussing policies and practices that could help preserve, repair, and grow Texas’ strained and aging water infrastructure and its gradually dwindling water sources. Last year, there were more...
Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House
A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely. House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order
If you’re a working-class Montanan, you might not be able to clear out your schedule in just an afternoon to testify on a bill. That’s what Rep. Derek Harvey, D-Butte, said about a hearing on a controversial bill that was scheduled with little notice. “We really need to think about who we’re here to serve […] The post House Rules Committee: Hearing without three days’ notice was in order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Senate Health and Welfare recommends Medicaid expansion stay, asks for cost-saving measures
BOISE — The Senate Health and Welfare Committee is recommending Idaho keep Medicaid expansion in place, but like the House health committee, it has reservations about its costs. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid expansion, which provides coverage to adults who made too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid health coverage but not enough to qualify for subsidies on the state’s health care exchange. The program is up for its required five-year review, in which the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees could give...
Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa
A spate of bills introduced in the Iowa Senate this week would severely restrict ongoing plans by three companies to build pipelines to transport captured carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in the state. Five bills introduced by Sen. Jeff Taylor, a Sioux Center Republican, would curtail eminent domain opportunities for hazardous liquid pipeline companies, limit […] The post Proposed legislation could kill or restrict carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
