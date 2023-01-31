I’ve never seen the Philadelphia metal-punk band Zorn live, but their show is, by all reports, an utterly fucknuts spectacle: Coffins, Satanic costumes, general violence. Even without being in the room, though, you can get some sense of Zorn’s feral intensity from their records. I was really into Zorn’s 2019 cassette Hardcore Zorn, and now they’ve announced plans to release their self-titled debut LP next month. As you can see above, it’s got some very serious cover art.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO