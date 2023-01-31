Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Storefront Church & George Clarke – “Waking Up” (Evan Dando Cover)
Next month, Lukas Frank, the Los Angeles artist who records as Storefront Church, will release his new EP The Covers. On that record, Frank and his peers team up to take on other people’s songs. We’ve already heard Storefront Church cover Low’s “Words” with Phoebe Bridgers and the Willy Wonka song “Pure Imagination” with Circuit Des Yeux. Today, Lukas Frank has shared another cover.
Stereogum
The Album Leaf & Bat For Lashes – “Near”
Canadian post-rock / ambient performer the Album Leaf (Jimmy LaValle) has announced his first new record, Future Falling, in seven years. Since releasing 2016’s Between Waves, LaValle has focused primarily on scoring films and writing soundscapes for the app Calm. Future Falling, which is mixed by Joshua Eustis, will be out in May and features collabs with Kimbra and Bat For Lashes. Today, we get to hear his track with Natasha Khan, “Near.”
Stereogum
Zorn – “The Spell Of The Fairy Tree”
I’ve never seen the Philadelphia metal-punk band Zorn live, but their show is, by all reports, an utterly fucknuts spectacle: Coffins, Satanic costumes, general violence. Even without being in the room, though, you can get some sense of Zorn’s feral intensity from their records. I was really into Zorn’s 2019 cassette Hardcore Zorn, and now they’ve announced plans to release their self-titled debut LP next month. As you can see above, it’s got some very serious cover art.
Stereogum
Stream Year Of The Knife’s Ferocious New Surprise Dust To Dust EP
In 2020, the Delaware metallic hardcore band Year Of The Knife followed a few devastating EPs with their full-length debut Internal Incarceration. Converge’s Kurt Ballou produced the record, and it ruled. Since then, Year Of The Knife have gone through some changes. Madison Watkins, once the band’s bassist, has taken over as lead singer, replacing Tyler Mullen. They’ve been playing shows with their new lineup for a while. Today, with zero advance warning, they’ve dropped a beast of a new EP, and Watkins’ vocals sound hard as hell.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
What Happened to the Relics Belonging to Jesus
In Christianity, there is a long tradition of the concept that some of Jesus' bodily remains have been preserved and are revered as holy relics. Here are eight stories about relics that are thought to have belonged to Jesus.
Ancient Roman graffiti from 200 AD mocks Christians and Jesus as having the head of a donkey
The Alexamenos Graffito is a piece of ancient Roman graffiti that is considered to be the earliest known depiction of Jesus Christ. It is a drawing of a man worshiping a crucified figure, with the Greek inscription "Alexamenos worships his god."
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Popculture
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
News4Jax.com
Mourners call Australian Cardinal Pell victim of injustice
SYDNEY – Mourners at the Sydney funeral for Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse, remembered him Thursday as a victim of a campaign to punish him regardless of his guilt. Meanwhile, a few hundred protesters yelled slogans from the street...
Stereogum
NOVA ONE – “dangerous”
Back in 2020, Providence’s Roz Raskin released lovable, their debut album as NOVA ONE. The dreamy guitar-pop specialist has since posted minimal covers of Robyn and Angel Olsen classics, and today they’ve announced their new LP, create myself. The album is out at the end of March, preceded...
Remembering the Hatred that Still Haunts the Earth
In a time of rising anti-semitism the stories of the Holocaust, like Stella Levi's, must continue to be shared, writes Michael Frank
Stereogum
Jana Horn – “After All This Time”
Early last year, the Texas musician reissued her debut album, Optimism, which originally came out in 2018. Today, Horn has announced a new full-length, The Window Is The Dream, which is due out in April. “I wrote Optimism at a very transient time in my life, when I was in...
Stereogum
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “Spaces”
Next week, Black Belt Eagle Scout returns with a new album called The Land, The Water, The Sky. We’ve heard three songs from it already — “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” “Don’t Give Up,” and “Nobody” — and today Katherine Paul is back with one more, “Spaces.”
Stereogum
Neggy Gemmy – “Black Ferrari”
The Los Angeles-based electronic musician Lindsey French changed her name from Negative Gemini to Neggy Gemmy back in 2021. Now she’s ready to release her first album under that name. It’s called CBD Reiki Moonbeam, and it’ll be released on April 28 via 100% Electronica, the label that French co-founded with George Clanton. Today, she’s sharing a new single, “Black Ferrari,” which she produced herself and which was mixed by Jorge Elbrecht. Check it out below.
Stereogum
mui zyu – “Dusty”
We’re getting closer to Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century, the evocatively titled debut album from mui zyu, aka Hong Kong British musical artist Eva Liu. Today, following “Ghost With A Peach Skin,” “Rotten Bun,” and “Sore Bear,” Liu is back with a fourth advance single from the album.
Stereogum
Model/Actriz – “Amaranth”
Next month, the Brooklyn group Model/Actriz are releasing their debut full-length album, Dogsbody. They’ve shared two tracks from it already, “Mosquito” and “Crossing Guard,” and today they’re back with another one, “Amaranth.” “I see this as an upward spiral song,” frontman Cole Haden said in a statement. “It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of ‘Memory’ from Cats the Musical.” Hmm… Check it out below.
Stereogum
Your Old Droog – “The Groundhog”
New York rapper Your Old Droog released a slew of material in 2022: YOD Wave, Yod Stewart, Yodney Dangerfield, The Yodfather. Droog also teamed up with regular collaborator Tha God Fahim on Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream and with legendary producer Madlib on “The Return Of Sasquatch.” Finally, right as the year ended, he shared a new seven-song project/EP/album/mixtape The Shining. Anyway, one day before Groundhog’s Day, Your Old Droog is back with a holiday-appropriate song called “The Groundhog.” Hear the laid-back, horn-accented track below.
Stereogum
Speakers Corner Quartet – “Can We Do This” (Feat. Sampha)
Speakers Corner Quartet, a group blending jazz and electronica, was technically formed more than 15 years ago by DJ Snuff as the house band for a recurring hip-hop and spoken-word night at London indie venue Brixton Jamm. In 2009, they released an EP called Further Back Than The Beginning, and in 2021, the collective got going again, with Kwake Bass (drums/synths), Biscuit (flute), Peter Bennie (bass), and Raven Bush (violin/synths) performing at the Barbican. Now it looks as if the quartet is starting something up again; they’ve released a new song, “Can We Do This,” featuring Sampha.
