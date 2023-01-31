Read full article on original website
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Three The Fine Way: Nia Long, Lauren London & Yung Miami Set Off Swoonami At ’You People’ Premiere
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
'The Good Doctor' Star Leaves Series in Surprise Twist
The Good Doctor continues to run through doctors at a faster pace than Law & Order runs through detectives. Another character left the show during this week's episode, "The Good Boy," leaving another position open at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. The hour ended with one new doctor learning that you can't just perform an unsupervised surgery without the Chief of Surgery knowing. Spoilers for the Jan. 30 episode follow!
WATCH: Nia Long Speaks On Kenya Barris
Nia Long speaks on the creativity of Kenya Barris as a producer and storyteller. How his work is smart, audacious, uncomfortable and risky, but it will bring people to a better understanding.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
The Crew Talks Lauren London, Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, DJ Mustard Divorce
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment
If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog Including Hits For Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Lil Kim Cosigns Lola Brooke at Harlem Culture Festival
Drake's not the only rapper taking over the Apollo Theater these days ... Lil Kim headlined the Harlem Festival of Culture there, and shared the shine with her Brooklyn rap descendant Lola Brooke!!!. Kim brought out Lola Thursday night to perform her breakout hit "Don't Play With It" ... rousing...
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
Lil Kim Set to Deliver Her First Headlining Apollo Theater Performance
Another high-profile rap show is headed to the Apollo. Lil Kim is teaming up with the Harlem Festival of Culture for a special concert. It will be her first time headlining the historic venue. The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends will take place on January 26, the 89th...
Terrence J Claims Beyoncé Made $45 Million For Dubai Show
Terrence J recently reflected on Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai. Terrence J says that Beyoncé earned $45 million for her controversial performance in Dubai. Reflecting on the show during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Terrence J revealed the figure the global star was paid as well as how the show went down.
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
Watch Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Kick Off Tour, Play Letter To You Songs Live For The First Time
Last year, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band announced massive tours of both Europe and North America. Tickets were expensive — up to $5,000 in some cases — and Springsteen himself addressed the complaints that followed: “I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?'” The whole ticket-pricing saga has been its own story, but there are the prices, and then there’s the actual experience of seeing Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band live. However much the tickets cost, that show is still a beautiful thing.
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Watch Circuit des Yeux Cover Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor”
Circuit des Yeux mastermind Haley Fohr is the latest artist to participate in Song That Found Me At The Right Time, a series of covers presented by Sounds Of Saving and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Fohr recorded a cover of Lucinda Williams’ 2003 track “Fruits Of My Labor” and talked about her mental health in a video.
Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services
On Wednesday, Dr. Dre’s classic debut studio album was announced to be re-releasing on all major streaming services by way of its original distributor, Interscope Records. In a statement, Dre shouted out Interscope Geffen A&M Vice Chairman Steve Berman and Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman John Janick for helping him revive the acclaimed 1992 project for a new era.
Lollapalooza Docuseries Coming To Paramount+
A three-part Lollapalooza docuseries is coming to Paramount+. The streaming service announced today that it has greenlit Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza, to be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, the studio behind HBO’s McMillion$, in partnership with the festival’s current promoter, C3 Presents. It’ll be directed by Michael John Warren, who helmed Jay-Z’s Fade To Black.
