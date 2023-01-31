ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Recycled Crafts

Easy Valentine’s Day Math Activities

Adding a little Valentine’s Day to the mix makes math games even more fun. Check out these great, easy, printable and free options to use in the classroom, in your math center or at home. These Valentine’s Day ladybug printables from Preschool Play and Learn help kiddos learn how...
Reader's Digest

Score an Inexpensive Dress for Valentine’s Day—All Under $100

Valentine’s Day is nearly here. It’s time to hunker down and start searching for gifts for your boyfriend or girlfriend. If this year’s Valentine’s Day budget is going to a swanky supper at the nicest place in town (read: most expensive), save some cash by shopping for date night dresses on sale.
Essence

A Valentine's Day Gift Guide For The Fashion Boy In Your Life

Guys like romantic gestures too, so why not get your fashion-loving significant other something to celebrate love?. Men may not always show interest in being on the receiving end of romantic gestures but know that they like it, so buying a thoughtful gift would help make you an unforgettable partner. Fashion boys can be hard to shop for because they are, as Twitter has said, insufferable at times, but if you find yourself to be in a relationship with a man that can pronounce Loewe correctly, then firstly — good luck — and secondly, we got you on finding him a great gift for Valentine’s Day. From a variety of brands and “cores” that your particular fashion boy might fall into, we have a suggestion for each.
People

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Chosen by Naomi Watts

"On Valentine's Day it's important to take the time to appreciate and celebrate the meaningful connections in your life," Watts, 54, tells PEOPLE. Here the star and founder of Stripes, a beauty brand committed to self-care, shares her picks for everyone on your list  Chic Case "Everything from this brand is cool. This would be perfect for a friend." Buy It! Clare V. Card Envelope, $75; clarev.com ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

The Latest Gucci Drop Is the Perfect Way to Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Gucci launched a line of gorgeous accessories in a range of pretty pastels. The collection features the iconic GG monogram print—reimagined in a jumbo size—plus new colorways including lilac, light pink, mint green, and banana. After all, nothing cures winter blues quite like pretty spring colors, am I right?
Recycled Crafts

Valentine’s Day Fabric Envelope Sewing Tutorial

These fabric Valentine envelopes are the perfect wrapping for a small treat or sweet Valentine note! They’re quick to make and an easy way to upgrade a small gift or note into something really special. You can see how to make these pretty fabric envelopes at Easy Peasy Creative.
CNN

These custom nameplates are the one-of-a-kind piece of jewelry that everyone should own

Usually, when everyone owns the same thing, it’s not easy to express yourself and stand out from the crowd. BaubleBar’s custom nameplate necklaces are the exception to the rule. Even though the brand offers tons of gorgeous, affordable jewelry in a range of styles, BaubleBar’s personalized jewelry remains the site’s No. 1 selling category. Customers clearly appreciate the chance to gift (or treat themselves to) a high-quality piece that they can be fully customized to the wearer. The best news? The lead times are fast for last-minute gifting and the prices usually fall under $150.
Recycled Crafts

Heart Hats to Knit for Valentine’s Day

It’s been a few years since I’ve done a roundup of heart-themed hat knitting patterns (you’d be surprised at how many there are!) but with Valentine’s Day around the corner I figured I would look and see what new options were available. Hats are a great...
CBS News

Valentine's gift guide 2023: Best Valentine's Day gifts at Nordstrom

Valentine's Day is two weeks away, so it's time to get moving on your Valentine's Day gift shopping. Thankfully, Nordstrom has plenty of popular gift options available now -- and some of them are even on sale. Top products in this article Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100) Our Place Always Pan set, $155  Skims velour wrap robe, $128 To help you find the perfect gift for that special someone in your life, we've compiled the best Nordstrom Valentine's...
Recycled Crafts

Embroider a pair of Love bugs

Aside from being a term of endearment for someone we love, love bugs are real insects! They spend their time creating the next generation and live for about 4-5 days. That’s a short life!. And since life is short for all of us, allow yourself some quiet time to...
Us Weekly

Reviewers Are Getting So Many Compliments on This Cutout Blouse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking for something a little different to dress up your wardrobe? You don’t need to necessarily go avant garde or clash colors and patterns together. You might just want a different spin on a classic piece — something […]
Recycled Crafts

Creative and fun ways to reuse board games and toys

Upcycling old electronics can be so fun. I still have my old flip phones and I’ve heard the “kids” think their cool and some are using them. Another fun thing to repurpose are old game boards and game parts. Pop on over to the blog Eco Green Love for all sorts of ideas of things to make with old games and electronics like these Gameboy planters.
blufashion.com

Is Your Prom Dress Style Classic or Trendy?

Choosing the perfect prom dress can be a difficult task, especially when attempting to choose a style that best represents your personal taste. There are numerous options available, whether you prefer a classic, timeless look or a trendy, fashion-forward style. In this article, we’ll look at the differences between classic and trendy prom dress styles and offer advice on how to pick the best one for you.
Recycled Crafts

Free Pattern – Cabled and Shell Pattern

As a crocheter, I am always on the lookout for new and challenging patterns to try out. That’s why I was excited to discover the Cabled & Shell Throw pattern from Mary Maxim. This free pattern allows you to crochet a stunning throw that is both elegant and cozy, perfect for adding a touch of warmth and style to any room in your home.
CultureMap Houston

Surprise your valentine with thoughtful jewelry from James Avery

Want to get it right this Valentine's Day? You can't go wrong with jewelry, especially James Avery Artisan Jewelry.Proudly crafted in the Texas Hill Country since 1954, James Avery rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and charms become something more for those who wear them. Each piece is inspired by the most precious things in life: love, family, and friendship.With that in mind, here are three suggestions for the perfect Valentine's Day gift:Put a ring on itFrom colorful enameled designs like the Connected Hearts Ring to sweet sentiments found in styles like the Love You More Ring, there are so many ways...

Comments / 0

Community Policy