allsportstucson.com
No. 22 Arizona beats USC in 2OT, sweep L.A. schools on road for first time in 21 years
It took three overtimes for No. 22 Arizona in games against UCLA and USC on Friday and Sunday to come away with a gritty sweep of the Bruins and Trojans in Los Angeles for the first time since the 2001-02 season. “This was a huge win for us,” Arizona coach...
allsportstucson.com
Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden
Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
allsportstucson.com
The Puppet Master: UA’s Lloyd goes deep in his bench in rout of OSU, UA has won six straight games
As Arizona was getting ready to attempt to extend its comfortable lead over Oregon State on Saturday night, Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa approached Tommy Lloyd to say if he wanted to they could sit so the bench could get some important playing time. “They’re great teammates,” Lloyd said....
allsportstucson.com
No. 22 Arizona rallies late against No. 14 UCLA to give Adia Barnes victorious birthday present
Arizona made it quite a suspenseful birthday present for Adia Barnes on Friday. After the No. 22 Wildcats were down 11 points with 4:49 remaining in regulation at No. 14 UCLA, they scored the next 15 points of the game extending into overtime. Arizona’s defense, which held UCLA scoreless for...
allsportstucson.com
IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!
CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
allsportstucson.com
Tubelis dominates in a career night; UA gets back at Oregon with a big win
Kerr Kriisa walked into Arizona’s postgame press conference right after Azuolas Tubelis and said, “No standing ovation for this guy?”. Um, there’s no cheering in the press box or, in this case, the press room. But still, it was enough to be amazed about. Tubelis sure did impress a packed McKale Center crowd and a national television audience with his near-record setting night as UA beat Oregon 91-75. Getting to 20 wins on the season never looked so good.
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month: Sabino basketball player Weston Haebig
Before Sabino senior guard Weston Haebig rejoined his team on Jan. 10 following seven to eight weeks out with a broken elbow, the Sabercats were 6-9 overall. They were in the midst of losing seven out of their previous eight games at that point. Since his return, Sabino is 7-2,...
allsportstucson.com
Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties
TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month: Sahuarita soccer player Samantha Wright
Sahuarita senior Samantha Wright reached her 100th career goal earlier this season and added 13 more in January to lead the Mustangs to a 5-1 record in the month. Her 38 points in the month, including 15 in a win over Amphi that included four goals and seven assists, merit her the Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month for January.
