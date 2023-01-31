ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireside Chat with Stacey Snowden impactful, emotional tribute to her dad, Fred “The Fox” Snowden

Enlarged photos of Fred “The Fox” Snowden with his casual, yet endearing smile, were placed in various spots of The Loft Cinema on Friday night. The marquee outside read “Fred Snowden Tribute” with other events happening at The Loft. Snowden, who made coaches shows on TV popular with The Fred Snowden Show on the old KZAZ-Channel 11, deserved the marquee to himself.
IZZY’S POV: Ty Wells, Home Opener and NIL T-Shirt!

CATCH UP ON ALL OF IZZY’S COLUMNS BY CLICKING HERE. This past week has been a tough one for our Arizona Athletic family. Ty Wells, a former Arizona swimmer, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27. He was a friend to me and many other athletes here on campus. Ty was a bright light, always smiling, saying hi to everyone who walked by him and giving so much to our Tucson community. We served on the SAAC (Student Athlete Advisory Committee) together and he was a great leader. He was always looking for ways to be better or to make the student-athlete experience better. We were constantly doing community service together and he made it a fun time. I was a small glimpse in his life, but I will forever be grateful for the little moments I was able to share with him. Tell your people that you love them because we truly never know what’s going to happen.
Tubelis dominates in a career night; UA gets back at Oregon with a big win

Kerr Kriisa walked into Arizona’s postgame press conference right after Azuolas Tubelis and said, “No standing ovation for this guy?”. Um, there’s no cheering in the press box or, in this case, the press room. But still, it was enough to be amazed about. Tubelis sure did impress a packed McKale Center crowd and a national television audience with his near-record setting night as UA beat Oregon 91-75. Getting to 20 wins on the season never looked so good.
Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties

TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
