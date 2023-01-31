Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is clearly unhappy with the state of things here in Baltimore. So ... do the Falcons want to give up three first-round picks for the QB?
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Kingsbury to Coach Cowboys? Will McCarthy Buy A 1-Way Ticket Out of Thailand?
Does Kliff Kingsbury want to work for Mike McCarthy's Cowboys? Maybe all he needs is to buy that one-way ticket out of Thailand.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
