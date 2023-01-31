ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
