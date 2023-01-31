Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
atozsports.com
Titans announce huge change to Nissan Stadium for 2023
The Tennessee Titans have announced that Nissan Stadium will transition to a monofilament, synthetic turf playing field for the 2023 season. Since 1999 when the stadium was built, Nissan Stadium has had a natural grass playing surface. But as the team has begun to pile up injuries in recent seasons, the inconsistent field conditions late in the year have now pushed the team to make the switch to turf.
Albany Herald
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points.
Albany Herald
Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII
Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf
Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON GRASS," Miller commented. This season, there has been a surge of protest against the...
Albany Herald
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Albany Herald
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
Albany Herald
Hawks, Jazz finding formulas for success entering matchup
Judging Wednesday's performance, nobody would guess the Atlanta Hawks came into their 132-100 blowout win at Phoenix with a losing record and having lost four of five games. "We wanted to win really bad and knew it had to start on the defensive end," Atlanta's Dejounte Murray said. "The defense took care of the offense."
Titans to Install Artificial Turf Playing Surface at Nissan Stadium
Tennessee is making some changes to its stadium ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Albany Herald
Surging 76ers hit the road to play Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers will carry plenty of momentum as they begin a three-game road trip in San Antonio against the struggling Spurs on Friday. The 76ers have won eight of their past nine games and will square off against a San Antonio squad that has dropped 15 of its past 17 outings. The Spurs beat Philadelphia on the road in the first week of the season but plenty of water has flowed underneath the bridge since Oct. 22.
Albany Herald
Surging Timberwolves continue home stretch vs. Magic
The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue a six-game homestand on Friday when they welcome the Orlando Magic to Minneapolis. Orlando comes into Friday's contest playing the third of four straight road games after back-to-back matchups with the 76ers in Philadelphia. The Magic split the pair, winning 119-109 on Monday behind 29 points from Paolo Banchero and 12 points with 10 assists from Markelle Fultz.
Albany Herald
Tkachuk brothers partner as Atlantic, Metropolitan All-Stars duel
Dreams will become a reality for the Tkachuk brothers at the NHL All-Star Game. Matthew Tkachuk, who stars for the host Florida Panthers, will finally suit up with his younger brother, Brady, when the Atlantic Division stars face the Metropolitan Division's best Saturday at Sunrise, Fla.
Chris Harris expected to join Titans if he doesn't get 49ers' DC job
On Jan. 21, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans were hiring Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris to their defensive staff as a cornerbacks coach and defensive pass-game coordinator, with the stipulation that he’d take the role if he didn’t land a defensive coordinator job elsewhere.
Albany Herald
NBA announces 14 reserves for playground-style All-Star Game
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo now know who will join them on the playground for what is the 2023 version of the NBA All-Star Game. The league announced 14 reserves -- seven from each conference -- who will join the previously announced starters that will suit up for either Team James or Team Giannis on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.
