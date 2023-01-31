ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Pelicans time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game

LeBron James will continue his pursuit of the NBA's all-time scoring record when the Lakers head to New Orleans for a matchup with the Pelicans. The All-Star forward is only 63 points away from passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who has been sitting atop the list for decades. After scoring 26 points in a win against the Pacers on Thursday, James explained the importance of Abdul-Jabbar's incredible total.
Sporting News

Why did Kyrie Irving request trade from Nets? Contract, free agency situation loom large in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving just dropped a bomb on the NBA universe only days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. The All-Star guard has told the Nets that he wants to be traded, according to multiple reports. Brooklyn's front office has been informed that Irving "prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline — or will leave in free agency in July," per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy