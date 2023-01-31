Read full article on original website
Ultra-Lightweight Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse impresses with a see-through exoskeleton shell
Razer kick-started 2023 with a slew of announcements at CES 2023 that got us excited. Yet, again they are amping up the buzz with a gaming mouse as a follow-up to the Viper V2 Pro wireless mouse which is the lightest mouse ever by the gaming brand. Now a skeletonized...
TWS Earbud Cases with built-in displays are the new iPods of the future…
After JBL debuted the Tour Pro 2 at IFA 2022, it seems like TWS earbuds with displays on their case are the next tech trend. The newly announced Voyager Free 60+ from Poly bucks the trend, with a touchscreen display built into it that lets you configure and control your listening experience, including being able to mute your mic. In true iPod fashion, the screen also lets you navigate podcasts and playlists while displaying the album art and info of currently-playing content.
Samsung XR wearable could become an industry response to Apple’s MR headset
Samsung just announced quite a number of new devices, including its usual Galaxy S flagship smartphone trio. While this is normal fare for Samsung this time of the year, it made a few choice statements that suddenly got heads turning and, to some extent, scratching. Samsung practically revealed that it is working on an “extended reality” or XR wearable device, pretty much a headset, something that it hasn’t done in half a decade. While it was mostly an announcement of intent rather than a teaser of an actual product, it name-dropped a few big names in the tech industry as its partners in this endeavor. While the fact that Samsung is again making a headset isn’t really a world-shattering revelation, the timing of all these hints seems to be a little bit too convenient not to put it in light of Apple’s own upcoming mixed reality device.
Native Union’s iPhone 14 case comes with a leather build and a companion MagSafe Wallet
Costing roughly as much as Apple’s own cases, these bad boys from Native Union and Maison Kitsuné come crafted from premium Italian leather. They’re perfectly made for your iPhone 14, are designed with drop-protection and lips around your screen and camera bump, and the case has its own set of magnets to reinforce the attachment of its companion MagSafe wallet, which holds two cards. Apple made the MagSafe Wallet, Native Union just brought better craftsmanship to it.
Custom Bugatti RV and other concepts show what the supercar’s DNA would look like across categories
Personally, Bugatti has the most distinctly beautiful product DNA. I remember seeing the Veyron for the first time and falling instantly in love… a feeling that’s somehow sustained across a whole variety of models even up to the Mistral which debuted just last year. There’s something absolutely captivating about its design, its proportions, and its eclectic use of curves and edgy lines. However, Bugatti’s never really gone beyond the hypercar realm… which makes me wonder, what if the French automotive company made more than just hypercars? Would that DNA work well across different automotive categories? An account that goes by the name FLYBYARTIST shared these stellar AI-generated images of what Bugatti automobiles would look like in different avatars, and to be absolutely honest, it absolutely confirms my hunch. There’s something truly spectacular about the car’s visual language, and even translating it to an ATV, RV, or van doesn’t diminish its appeal. If anything, I’ll say I like it even more!
Bowlus Heritage is lightest full-size travel trailer packed with premium options for comfortable remote life
While every fathomable industry recorded a slump in business during the pandemic, there was a remarkable upward shift in the camping industry. The acquired appreciation of family outings and remote working in controlled environments germinated a new breed of RV travelers. Bowlus, with the intention to give this (not so...
Designed by an ex-Apple engineer, this futuristic trash can turns leftover food into chicken feed in your kitchen
One of the most challenging things I experience because I live alone and I live in a condo is trying to keep my trash from smelling. It’s pretty exhausting to always go out and throw the trash in our basement whenever I have some leftover food or trash that might smell. What if there was a way to keep things from going “bad” (well, it is still trash) and maybe at the same time do something that will make it a little better? Apparently, there’s now a “futuristic” trash can that can do it for you.
