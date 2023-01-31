Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Related
Miami New Times
January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
WSVN-TV
Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
communitynewspapers.com
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
tourcounsel.com
Bal Harbour Shops | Shopping mall in Miami Beach, Florida
Bal Harbour Shops is an open-air shopping mall in Bal Harbour, a suburb of Miami Beach, Florida. With sales of $3,400 per square foot in 2022, it is one of the highest grossing shopping centers in the world. Notable retailers and restaurants include Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga,...
Miami Preservationists Wanted To Save This 1930s Art Deco Condo—So They Are Moving It
Sometimes when a city is developed, beloved historic landmarks are unintentionally shielded from plain sight. That’s exactly what happened with an incredible 1930s building in Florida. Now, thanks to JMH Development, the structure in Miami Beach’s Faena District will be physically picked up and relocated. After it was obstructed from public view for 60 years, Miami residents will be able to appreciate the building in its Art Deco glory. An emblem of historical preservation in the city, it will be a part of a new development, called Twenty-Nine Indian Creek, and on the same site, there will be a newly constructed,...
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
wmfe.org
A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year
Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Joint Venture Opens The Contemporary Independent Living Community in Metro Miami
WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Miami-based commercial real estate developer MAS^AJP and its equity partner OCTA have opened The Contemporary, an independent living community in Westchester, approximately nine miles west of downtown Miami. Charter Senior Living operates the community, which features a mix of one- and two-bedroom options on a six-acre...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
islandernews.com
"People on Key Biscayne need to wake up." – Virginia Key Advisory Board member to island residents
Putting in a public boat ramp before Miami Marine Stadium gets restored has raised plenty of concerns, including those from the Virginia Key Advisory Board. "We thought it was a bad idea, like six years ago," said Vinson Richter, "but it's like a vampire, it keeps coming back and it's hard to kill."
ABC Action News
Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
iheart.com
World's Largest Cannabis Psychedelics Convention Coming To Miami
The world's largest cannabis and psychedelics convention coming to the Magic City. The 3-day event is expected to have more than 15-thousand attendees and nearly 200 exhibitors from around the world hosting educational workshops and an array of immersive experiences to help people better understand how psychedelic modalities can benefit their life. Topics include treating physical pain, marketing challenges and the future of marijuana legalization. It comes as state agriculture commissioner Wilton Simpson announces Florida is not moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor Nikki Fried challenging the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from buying and possessing firearms.
Watch the full video of 1994 Florida triple murder captured on VHS tape and featured on TV show ‘See No Evil’
A 1994 triple murder in Miramar, Florida, that was captured by a home security camera and recorded on a VHS tape is featured in a new episode of Investigation Discovery’s “See No Evil” that airs Feb. 1. The remarkable, 22-minute video captures every second of the brutal crime from the moment two home invaders burst through the back door of Casimir Sucharski’s home in the early morning hours of ...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami woman paid for Bentley, cosmetic work with fraudulent COVID loans
MIAMI – A Miami woman appeared in federal court Thursday, facing 10 charges after prosecutors accused her of financing a “lavish lifestyle” with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of fraudulently-obtained COVID-19 relief loans. While federal prosecutors said some of Daniela Rendon’s ill-gotten gains allowed her to...
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION HOSTS FEAST WITH THE BEASTS ON MARCH 3, 2023 AT ZOO MIAMI, FOLLOWING A THREE YEAR HIATUS
Zoo Miami Foundation is hosting Feast with the Beasts on March 3, 2023, following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s Land to Sea theme celebrates Zoo Miami’s commitment to caring for and protecting wildlife from sea turtles to Sumatran tigers. The event returns in its 25th year to honor wildlife and tantalize your palates with tastes of the most extraordinary dishes created by some of South Florida’s most renowned fine food establishments. Feast with the Beasts will help support the Zoo Miami Foundation wildlife education and conservation programs on behalf of Zoo Miami.
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
cbs12.com
Man claims $1M prize in scratch-off game in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man took a chance and struck big in Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Lottery said Ricardo Canales, 55, of Ft. Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Tuesday morning. Canales...
Comments / 0