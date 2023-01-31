Sometimes when a city is developed, beloved historic landmarks are unintentionally shielded from plain sight. That’s exactly what happened with an incredible 1930s building in Florida. Now, thanks to JMH Development, the structure in Miami Beach’s Faena District will be physically picked up and relocated. After it was obstructed from public view for 60 years, Miami residents will be able to appreciate the building in its Art Deco glory. An emblem of historical preservation in the city, it will be a part of a new development, called Twenty-Nine Indian Creek, and on the same site, there will be a newly constructed,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO