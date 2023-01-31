ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr Named Replacement in 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Quarterback Derek Carr has been named to his fourth career Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Derek Carr will take the field as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders for one last time at Allegiant Stadium.

Carr's agent, Tim Younger, announced Tuesday morning that the quarterback had been named to this year's NFL Pro Bowl, making it the fourth time in his career.

Carr will be one of the three replacements for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The other two substitutes will be Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Specifically, Carr will be taking the place of Burrow.

The selection seems rather fitting, as Carr and Raider Nation were never able to give one another a proper goodbye when it was revealed the long-time Raiders quarterback would be benched the final two games of the 2022 season and that he and the club would eventually be parting ways.

Perhaps Carr will wear the Silver and Black helmet once more after all.

The nine-year Raiders quarterback threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns this season.

Carr has not been to the Pro Bowl since 2018 when he went for his third-straight year.

The Raiders' all-time leading passer threw for a total of 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns in his career with the Silver and Black.

Sunday could be quite the finale for Carr's time with the Raiders, as fans could witness the veteran represent Las Vegas knowing for certain it will be the final time.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is set to begin at noon PST, 3 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

