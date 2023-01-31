Read full article on original website
Top 10 Clint Black Songs
In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Officially Renewed for Season 2
Yellowstone prequel 1923 will officially move forward with a second season. Paramount+ announced the news Friday morning (Feb. 3), just two days before Season 1 is set to resume from a mid-season break. 1923 is the second prequel to the smash hit Yellowstone, which tells the story of the Duttons,...
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
Pictures: Luke Combs Performs at the 2023 Grammy Awards
PICTURES: See Country Stars Walk the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet. Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and more country stars walked the red carpet ahead of music's big night on Sunday (Feb. 5.)
Chris Stapleton Reveals Grammy Performance Details — He Could Steal the Dang Show!
Chris Stapleton launched his career when he sang with an icon at a music awards show. His performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards may take him to new heights. The country singer is going to join Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for a Motown medley. Specifically, he'll join Wonder for the 1973 hit "Higher Ground."
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
Madison Cunningham Performs ‘Life According to Raechel’ at the 2023 Grammys
Genre-spanning singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham took the stage during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. She performed "Life According to Raechel," which comes off the track list of her 2022 album, Revealer. Wearing...
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List
The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again
Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Brandi Carlile’s ‘In These Silent Days’ Wins Best Americana Album at 2023 Grammy Awards
Influential singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed record In These Silent Days has won the award for Best Americana Album at the 2023 Grammys. The record was nominated alongside Dr. John's Things Happen That Way, Keb’ Mo's Good To Be…, Bonnie Raitt's Just Like That..., and Raise The Roof by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
From new music to the arrival of her next cookbook, Jessie James Decker's got big plans for 2023 — but the singer says that doing more television work is at the top of her list. After a stint on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year, Decker...
Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Stars Dazzle on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet [Pictures]
As they geared up for music's biggest night, country stars walked the red carpet in their finest, most glamorous styles before the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5). The event was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Best New Artist nominee and bluegrass hot shot Molly Tuttle donned...
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
23 Years Ago: The Chicks Hit No. 1 With ‘Cowboy, Take Me Away’
Twenty-three years ago today (Feb. 5, 2000), the Chicks (then the Dixie Chicks) rode straight to No. 1 with their single "Cowboy, Take Me Away." The tune, from the Chicks' multi-platinum 1999 album Fly, was written by trio member Martie Maguire, along with songwriter Marcus Hummon. Although Maguire penned "Cowboy,...
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Nab Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2023 Grammys
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were named the winners of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," ahed of the 2023 Grammy Awards. They accepted their trophy at the Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), which took place before the main show. "Get...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
