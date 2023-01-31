ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Clint Black Songs

In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
Willie Nelson Wins Best Country Album at 2023 Grammy Awards

Willie Nelson took home one of the most important country categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), winning Best Country Album. The 89-year-old county icon won for his album A Beautiful Time, which was up against stiff competition from some of the top artists in contemporary country. The other nominees were Luke Combs, Growin' Up; Miranda Lambert, Palomino; Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville; and Maren Morris, Humble Quest.
2023 Grammy Awards Country Winners: A Complete List

The winners in the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced, and the list includes some of the biggest names in country music. Many of the country Grammy winners were announced during the untelevised premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 5), along with a number of other technical categories and musical awards. The most important categories were revealed during the televised show on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday night.
Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again

Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
