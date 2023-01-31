Read full article on original website
Related
webisjericho.com
Brock Lesnar Has Backstage Heat Following The Royal Rumble
This past Saturday night, Brock Lesnar was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Bobby Lashley and went on a rampage outside the ring. However, it turns out the spot that saw referee Eddie Orengo pushed over the barricade wasn’t planned, and Lesnar subsequently has heat, according to Fightful Select, for injuring the ringside official accidentally. The report also noted that this actually caused WWE to change plans during the match, as Orengo was supposed to be the referee acknowledging Cody Rhodes as the winner.
webisjericho.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed
Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return to WWE last year, winning the women’s Royal Rumble match. However, since then, her return has seen very mixed reactions, with her failing to re-capture the magic of her first run and #FireRondaRousey even trending. Now though, it has been reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that despite missing the Royal Rumble last month, she will still compete at WrestleMania 39. With the former UFC fighter set to team with Shayna Baszler taking on IYO Sky & Dakota Kai.
webisjericho.com
How Much WWE Was Paid For The Mtn Dew Pitch Black Match Has Been Reported
The Royal Rumble saw Bray Wyatt and LA Knight face off in a terribly received Mtn Dew Pitch Black match, which was basically a glow-in-the-dark bout with Wyatt selling very little. Thankfully though, it was short, and now Dave Meltzer has reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the reason WWE put on the much-ridiculed match was that they were paid more than $1,000,000 by Pepsi, who owns the Mountain Dew brand.
webisjericho.com
Booker T Responds To Seth Rollins Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Over the weekend, Seth Rollins wouldn’t hold back when asked about CM Punk during an interview with Wrestling Inc, going as far as to call him a “cancer.” And while the interview was clearly in character, Booker T has commented on his podcast that Rollins was “100% shooting.” Adding that other guys who have been around Punk feel the same way about him.
webisjericho.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals What Went Wrong When He Got His Neck Tattoo
Back in February 2020, Cody Rhodes showed off his new neck tattoo to the world at AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view and shocked many fans in the process. Even his wife Brandi admitted she wasn’t a fan of it. Cody would later state he purposely selected a location on his body that wouldn’t be easy to conceal, so his brand would always be visible.
webisjericho.com
Maria Kanellis Reveals She Is Undergoing Surgery
Maria Kanellis has shared the news that she is set to have half her thyroid removed, including a nodule. The AEW star has been suffering from multiple symptoms over the past two and half years, and having been warned it could turn cancerous and possibly cause a heart condition, she has opted to have it removed. She would go on to thank Tony Khan and other AEW management team members for their support, and hopefully, she won’t be out of action for longer than the two weeks she mentions in her Instagram update.
webisjericho.com
Vickie Guerrero Denies Screenshots Of Her Being Negative Towards Dominik Mysterio Are Legitimate
Earlier this week, screenshots were shared from Shaul Guerrero’s supposed personal Facebook page, which featured her mother, Vickie Guerrero, calling anyone comparing Dominik Mysterio to the late great Eddie Guerrero “plain disrespectful.” However, according to Vickie on Twitter, these comments didn’t come from her, as she says she fully supports Dominik and feels he and Rhea Ripley are doing a great job.
Comments / 0