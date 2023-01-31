Maria Kanellis has shared the news that she is set to have half her thyroid removed, including a nodule. The AEW star has been suffering from multiple symptoms over the past two and half years, and having been warned it could turn cancerous and possibly cause a heart condition, she has opted to have it removed. She would go on to thank Tony Khan and other AEW management team members for their support, and hopefully, she won’t be out of action for longer than the two weeks she mentions in her Instagram update.

18 HOURS AGO