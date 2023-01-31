Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
openculture.com
The Brooklyn Public Library Gives Every Teenager in the U.S. Free Access to Censored Books
We have covered it before: school districts across the United States are increasingly censoring books that don’t align with conservative, white-washed visions of the world. Art Spiegelman’s Maus, The Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, Alice Walker’s The Color Purple, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, and Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird–these are some of the many books getting pulled from library shelves in American schools. In response to this concerning trend, the Brooklyn Public Library has made a bold move: For a limited time, the library will offer a free eCard to any person aged 13 to 21 across the United States, allowing them free access to 500,000 digital books, including many censored books. The Chief Librarian for the Brooklyn Public Library, Nick Higgins said:
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
bkreader.com
Feb 1: Brooklyn Black History Maker, Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G.
Christopher Wallace was born in Brooklyn, on May 21, 1972. He publicly claimed Bedford Stuyvesant as his neighborhood, despite growing up on St. James Place in neighboring Clinton Hill (the area was considered Bedford Stuyvesant at that time). Wallace is popularly known as Biggie Smalls, Big Poppa, The Black Frank...
MatchesFashion founders sell stunning NYC townhouse for $23.14M
It’s a match! Fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, founders of the clothing retailer MatchesFashion, have sold their historic West Village townhouse at 252 W. 12th St. for $23.14 million. Last month, Gimme Shelter reported that the highly designed spread had entered contract. The transaction has not yet entered city finance records — and it’s not immediately clear who the new owners are. This sale comes some six months after the fashionistas listed the property for $25 million, with listing broker Carl Gambino, of Compass. The buyers’ broker was Cindy Scholz, also of Compass. The Chapmans purchased the five-bedroom, red brick home for $19 million...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery closes soon for 122 apartments in Forest Hills, Queens
Housing lottery applications close shortly for 122 newly constructed apartments at Apex Place, 108-60 Horace Harding Expressway, in Forest Hills, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $28,252 to $231,700 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $738 for a studio. The available apartments include studios, one, two,...
Asylum seekers refuse eviction from Midtown hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, camp outside hotel
A group of about 50 men who the city attempted to move from the Watson Hotel in Midtown to a refugee camp at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook are sleeping outside the hotel due to poor conditions at the Brooklyn site.
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Eater
NY Sues Scammer Accused of Stealing $100K From Brooklyn Heights Icon Sahadi’s
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a group of scammers accused of stealing $100,000 dollars from Brooklyn Heights icon Sahadi’s. The suit alleges that scammers were intentionally pretending to be the 128-year-old institution by seeking funds from Sahadi’s clients under an eerily similar name while also setting up phony tax IDs and bank accounts as a way to divert funds, according to Crain’s New York Business. “It’s easy; that’s what scares me,” Pat Whelan, managing director of Sahadi’s told the publication, adding that they’ve been able to recover most of the money. Sahadi’s, which was named a historic site by the state earlier this year, is known for providing Middle Eastern pantry staples since 1895 and moved to its current location in 1948. Eater has reached out for more information.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Community Groups Aid Asylum Seekers With Hot Meals, Translation Services
Brooklynites from around the borough are rushing to the aid of asylum seekers arriving in New York City, as the ongoing influx of refugees continues to develop. Mayor Eric Adams has declared a state of emergency in response to the situation, which has seen over 17,000 migrants arrive in New York City, and has been pleading with the state and federal governments to aid the city in its efforts to provide basic necessities to the migrants.
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks
The welcome wagon for New York City migrants is reported to include free food, free cell phones, free transportation as well as free healthcare. According to an article in the New York Post, thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US and are seeking asylum have been given freebies.
Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide
A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
bkreader.com
A Black-Owned Photo Lab Blooms Beneath a Bed-Stuy Flower Shop
A community-focused photo lab and darkroom is laying roots under a Bed-Stuy flower shop, and for Dominic Ming—who started the business out of his grandma’s East Flatbush home with just a bike, a passion, and a helpful connection at Parsons— it feels like good things keep being placed in his path.
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
New Yorkers witnessed more homelessness, encampments during Mayor Adams’ first year: 311 data
People walk past a potentially homeless man outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Jan. 18, 2023. Requests for homeless person assistance rose during Mayor Eric Adams' first year in office. The Department of Homeless Services also referred twice as many complaints to the NYPD following the mayor’s introduction of forcible removals policy. [ more › ]
