ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
smokesignalsnews.com

Big Canoe Hiking Club offers dual-option hikes

On Feb. 8, the Big Canoe Hiking Club will return to the Woody Gap trailhead near Suches. From here, we will offer two options: a return to Preachers’ Rock, a popular, 2-mile hike to a scenic overlook that the club did in fall 2022 or an out-and-back hike to Gooch Gap, a moderate, 7-mile round trip with an elevation change of 900 feet. Both are part of the Appalachian Trail and are easy to follow. There will be rocks and roots and parts of the trail can be very breezy and cold, so layers of clothing are recommended. However, there should be some long-distance wintertime views. We also have the option of stopping in Dahlonega for lunch.
SUCHES, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Hank Williams Jr. announces 2023 U.S. tour: Alpharetta concert May 20

Singer-songwriter and genre defying artist Hank Williams Jr. announced his 2023 tour, featuring special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 12 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and includes a stop at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Saturday, May 20. Hank...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
smokesignalsnews.com

Come fall in love with the mountains of Big Canoe

Sanderlin, Disharoon and McElroy are the familiar names of scenic streets weaving through the Big Canoe community. They are also names of some of the majestic mountains that surround us. On Feb. 14, Big Canoe resident and local historian Jan Murphy will introduce us (or re-introduce us) to the mountains which sculpt and shape our community and, like the streets on which we live, were named for some of the earliest pioneering families to settle in our area.
BIG CANOE, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Big Canoe photographer preserves Southern history

Steven Daniel Carlisle doesn’t only take photographs that look good; he makes other photographers’ work look good, too. The Big Canoe resident has been working with a camera since photographing beauty pageants, children playing in a park and other assignments for the St. Petersburg (now Tampa Bay) Times part-time during his high school years. His interest in photography, offset printing and graphic arts expanded over three years studying at the San Francisco Art Institute, after which Carlisle became an expert and innovator in the art of printing.
BIG CANOE, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

New exhibit features domestic models produced to compete with imported cars

Savoy Automobile Museum has announced its latest temporary exhibit, “Built for a Crisis.” In the 1950s and 1960s, it seemed like America couldn’t build its cars big enough. Even mainstream models were generally big and thirsty. Many drivers were getting tired of gassing up these enormous land yachts, but the market was slow to respond. The domestic manufacturers produced some downsized models, but only a few, and Japanese automakers were just putting a foot in the door with their tiny cars.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy