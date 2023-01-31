On Feb. 8, the Big Canoe Hiking Club will return to the Woody Gap trailhead near Suches. From here, we will offer two options: a return to Preachers’ Rock, a popular, 2-mile hike to a scenic overlook that the club did in fall 2022 or an out-and-back hike to Gooch Gap, a moderate, 7-mile round trip with an elevation change of 900 feet. Both are part of the Appalachian Trail and are easy to follow. There will be rocks and roots and parts of the trail can be very breezy and cold, so layers of clothing are recommended. However, there should be some long-distance wintertime views. We also have the option of stopping in Dahlonega for lunch.

SUCHES, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO