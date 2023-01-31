Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Lecanemab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease
Promising results for lecanemab's efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer disease were accompanied by reports of adverse effects associated with treatment. Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces forms insoluble amyloid beta (Aβ) proteins responsible for...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Rybelsus Approved as First-Line Treatment Option for Type 2 Diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rybelsus (semaglutide) — the only GLP-1 agonist drug that is taken as a pill — as a first-line treatment option for type 2 diabetes, according to a press release from its manufacturer, Novo Nordisk. GLP-1 receptor agonists are a...
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an official end, which means another stimulus check is less likely.
pharmacytimes.com
mRNA Vaccine Associated With Lower Risk of Symptomatic COVID-19 in Children
The efficacy and adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines is a leading cause of hesitancy in parents, according to a new study. Two doses of the COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine is associated with a lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children aged 5 to 11 years compared to not being vaccinated, according to new data published in JAMA Network Open. Although the vaccine can prevent severe COVID-19-related illnesses and hospitalizations, it is associated with low-grade adverse events (AEs).
contagionlive.com
Assessment of 10 Million Vaccinated Children Affirms mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe, Effective
The mRNA vaccines reduced risk of COVID-19 and related complications in children, with less risk of myocarditis than is associated with the infection. A meta-analysis of studies assessing over 10 million children vaccinated against COVID-19 affirmed that the mRNA vaccines reduced risk for both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, severe illness requiring hospitalization, the complication of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and with lower risk for myocarditis than is associated with the infection.
contagionlive.com
Moderna RSV Vaccine Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status
The designation was based on positive top line data from the ConquerRSV phase 3 efficacy trial. Two weeks ago, Moderna reported topline data from its ConquerRSV phase 3 trial for its investigational RSV vaccine, mRNA-1345, demonstrating it had an 83.7% vaccine efficacy against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD). Yesterday,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
biopharmadive.com
GSK secures FDA approval of anemia drug, but with limitations
After seeing two competitors turned back by the Food and Drug Administration, GSK on Wednesday secured the agency’s approval for the first pill to treat anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. The approval, while a welcome win for GSK, comes with notable limitations. The FDA only cleared use...
neurologylive.com
Antiseizure Agent EQU-001 Shows Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Efficacy in Phase 2 Study
In addition to showing a tolerable safety profile, EQU-001 resulted in reduced IL-17 and IL-1b plasma levels relative to baseline and limited the ability of peripheral mononuclear cells to secrete additional pro-inflammatory cytokines. Jacqueline A. French, MD. Newly announced topline results from a dose-finding, phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05063877) assessing...
As Expected, a New Alzheimer’s Drug Has Received a Historic FDA Approval, But Its Potential Side Effects Are Concerning
Potential side effects can include brain swelling and bleeding. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Shifting the Paradigm of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment
It is never easy to tell patients that their condition has an uncertain trajectory and treatment options are limited. Until about two years ago, this is what physicians had to tell those living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) – a chronic, progressive autoimmune disorder that can cause painful, debilitating, and disfiguring symptoms that may prompt many patients to stop doing the things that they love and withdraw from society.1.
U.S. FDA removes COVID test requirements for Pfizer, Merck pills
Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday removed the need for a positive test for COVID-19 treatments from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N).
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Korea reports ‘gradual increase’ in Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease in recent years
A joint symposium on by the control of spread of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) was held with the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Korean Neurological Society Saturday. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) is a type of (transmissible spongiform encephalopathies) TSE or prion disease that occurs in humans and is...
hcplive.com
Daprodustat Receives FDA Approval for Anemia Caused by CKD on Dialysis
Announced on February 1, the US Food and Drug Administration's approval of daprodustat (Jesduvroq) represents their first approval of an oral agent for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease in people on dialysis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the approval of daprodustat (Jesduvroq)...
