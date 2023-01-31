Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst.
WALB 10
Camilla passes filmmaking policy, looks to create new business
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Camilla is looking to expand into a new business as it passed a new film production policy. The city said in a statement that the policy comes as the city looks to bring in a portion of the over $4 billion the film business brings to Georgia, according to state statistics.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo
The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
WALB 10
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
WALB 10
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
Delay in equipment delivery holds up opening of Albany Transportation Center
ALBANY — Driving by Albany’s new bus station on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, everything looks ready for business. The same is true for the interior of the building. But there’s one little holdup. “What we’re waiting for is the main breaker that powers the electrical board,” city Transportation...
WALB 10
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history.
Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament
Levi Knop was born December 11th, 2000 in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
WALB 10
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
WALB 10
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
WALB 10
Person stabbed at an Albany bowling alley
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A person was hospitalized after a stabbing at an Albany bowling alley, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Officers responded to Albany Strikers in the 1200 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a possible stabbing on Sunday. The suspect, Carmen Brown, 48, contacted...
WALB 10
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
