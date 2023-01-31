Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 leaks claim popular feature from Caldera & Rebirth Island is returning
Fresh Warzone 2 leaks claim that Redeploy Balloons – which debuted in Caldera and Rebirth Island during Warzone Pacific’s life cycle – will be returning in the battle royale sequel in the near future. In any battle royale, movement and mobility are incredibly important as players look...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime viewers divided over “toxic” character shipping wars
Some Pokemon anime faithful have grown tired of shipping wars within the fandom because of “toxic” bickering that degrades the community. Shipping isn’t exactly new to fandom in general, but the act of shipping fictional couples certainly became much more prominent with the rise of social media. This applies to the many incarnations of Pokemon anime, too.
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
dexerto.com
Trainwrecks slams Twitch as gambling streams continue to thrive despite new restrictions
Former Twitch star turned Kick pioneer, Tyler ‘Trainwreckstv’ Niknam has criticized the Amazon-owned streaming platform for still allowing a wide range of gambling content to appear on the site. In October 2022, Twitch announced its plans to start enforcing a gambling ban on its platform. It followed after...
dexerto.com
How to watch Fortnite Fall Out Boy concert: Start time & creative code
Fall Out Boy is rocking out the Fortnite world on February 3. Here’s how to watch it and when it’s happening. Fall Out Boy is putting on a live show in Fortnite on February 3 in collaboration with iHeartRadio. Dubbed an ‘Alter Ego Encore’, the event is part of the iHeartLand content.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift patch 4.0a notes: Burning bases, inhibitor respawn changes, more
The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.
dexerto.com
The Day Before gameplay demo hasn’t convinced people it exists
Following accusations that The Day Before isn’t a real game following its sudden 10 month delay, developer Fntastic has released a video demoing gameplay. Some gamers still aren’t convinced the game is real and are asking the devs for more proof. The Day Before had viral traction behind...
dexerto.com
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
dexerto.com
Fleta reportedly eyeing OWL return with Shanghai Dragons despite Valorant offers
OWL Player Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun reportedly still has a chance back onto the Shanghai Dragon’s roster despite Valorant offers tempting him to swap games. In a Tweet from esports journalist Arran Spake, last year’s Shanghai Dragon players still have a chance back on the roster, which includes the 2021 OWL MVP DPS player Fleta.
dexerto.com
LoL’s new Auerlion Sol rework gives fan-favorite skin an insanely rare Easter egg
League of Legends players have found an interesting new easter while messing around with the reworked Aurelion Sol on the PBE. Aurelion Sol’s rework recently hit the PBE for League of Legends. The Star Forger is receiving a massive CGU, meaning a core gameplay update, in which Riot is changing out his entire kit. Riot is looking to shift Aurelion Sol into more of a dive mage, whose abilities can infinitely scale as he collects stardust from his enemies.
dexerto.com
Valorant players aren’t picking newer agents as Harbor, Neon, more drop down the rankings
Riot’s Tactical Shooter Valorant has seen a rise in pick rates for the old favorites, whilst the new kids on the block are seemingly being left behind in the dust. Valorant is a game that often revolves around your character and their kit. Ensuring proper coordination and utility usage is key to claiming victory. With time, Riot has added in several new agents to the mix since release, with each kit often growing in complexity, making them harder to learn as well as upping their skill ceiling.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
dexerto.com
How to preload Hogwarts Legacy: Download size, date, platforms
Preloading Hogwarts Legacy allows you to jump into the wizarding world as soon as the game releases, so here’s everything you need to know about downloading Hogwarts Legacy early on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 11 but players who pre-order the Digital...
dexerto.com
Pokimane admits online beef almost led to real “fight” when clubbing
Pokimane has admitted that she almost got into a fight over the past weekend while she was out clubbing, hinting that the person involved is someone who has “beef” with the content creator. During her January 31 stream, content creator Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed that she almost got...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for new inventory design rollout
Pokemon Go players are pleasantly surprised by the game’s new inventory update, which now sorts items into categories in a grid layout. Any trainer who’s played Pokemon Go for a long time knows that there are plenty of items that get accumulated over time, such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
Comments / 0