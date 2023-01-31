ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Bernadette Peters coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Broadway performer Bernadette Peters is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The theater posted on Facebook on Wednesday that she will be performing on April 21. Peters’ career includes stage performances and film and television. Her stage performances include “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with […]
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio

UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
IRONTON, OH
Williamson Daily News

Cannabis company acquires 100,000 square feet facility from HADCO

LESAGE — The Huntington Area Development Council has closed the sale of its 100,000-square-foot shell building in the HADCO Business Park at Lesage to medical cannabis company Trulieve. Trulieve is entering its second year of operations in Lesage. Initially the company invested more than $4.6 million and hired 34...
LESAGE, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire

PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves

HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified

UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
JACKSON, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been seriously hurt in a head-on crash in the 5500 block of Route 60 late Thursday night. Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says two cars crashed head-on just before 11 p.m. Both drivers were trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters cut them...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
q95fm.net

Gov. Beshear Announces Over $4.1 Million In Awards For Boyd County

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $4.1 million to local governments, utilities, tourism agencies and nonprofits in Boyd County as part of his commitment to improve infrastructure and invest in communities across the commonwealth. Funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)....
BOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy