Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
Roundabout to be built at U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A traffic exit in Lawrence County, Ohio, that sees heavy congestion will be getting a makeover. Drivers who use the U.S. 52 Coal Grove exit echo the same complaints. “A while ago, I had to sit there 20 minutes,” Clinton Cox said. “You have to...
Bernadette Peters coming to Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Broadway performer Bernadette Peters is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. The theater posted on Facebook on Wednesday that she will be performing on April 21. Peters’ career includes stage performances and film and television. Her stage performances include “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with […]
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Addiction Recovery Care closes on purchase of former hospital campus
RUSSELL, Ky. (KT) – Addiction Recovery Care has closed on its purchase agreement with Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital campus in Greenup County and is moving forward with plans to bring a comprehensive, new treatment center to the community.
House catches on fire in Ironton, Ohio
UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton. IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio. Fire officials say the […]
Cannabis company acquires 100,000 square feet facility from HADCO
LESAGE — The Huntington Area Development Council has closed the sale of its 100,000-square-foot shell building in the HADCO Business Park at Lesage to medical cannabis company Trulieve. Trulieve is entering its second year of operations in Lesage. Initially the company invested more than $4.6 million and hired 34...
Johnson family loses home, vehicles in fire
PAINTSVILLE — A Johnson County couple lost their home and vehicles in a fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post by Kirk Law Firm. The Red Bush Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that it was called out about 1 a.m. Saturday to the home of Jordan and Misty Compton, where firefighters found a fully involved house along with two vehicles parked close to the structure.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
Where are the heroes now?
Many of you may remember Jun as the Postmaster of the Portsmouth and Wheelersburg post offices. Like many of our hospice patients, Jun had can
1971 Arizona Jane Doe identified as Portsmouth, Ohio, woman
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Investigators have made a major break in an Arizona cold case from over 50 years ago by identifying the victim as a woman who was originally from Scioto County, Ohio. The case ran cold to identify a Jane Doe found murdered in an Arizona desert in 1971 but was reopened in […]
30k-lb. silo comes off truck in Jackson County, West Virginia, gravel spills on road
UPDATE (7:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): The silo has been towed away. You can view it happening in the video player above. UPDATE (2:06 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2): Emergency crews on the scene say that support chains broke on the tractor-trailer, causing the silo to land in the middle of the interstate. No […]
West Virginia police searching for Walmart cookware thieves
HURRICANE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police in Hurricane are requesting the help of the public in identifying two individuals accused of stealing cookware from Walmart. The Hurricane Police Department said they are looking for “two up-and-coming chefs” that have stolen cookware from the Hurricane Walmart on two separate occasions.
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
Crash closes Route 60; 2 seriously hurt
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have been seriously hurt in a head-on crash in the 5500 block of Route 60 late Thursday night. Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier says two cars crashed head-on just before 11 p.m. Both drivers were trapped when crews arrived, and firefighters cut them...
Gov. Beshear Announces Over $4.1 Million In Awards For Boyd County
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear presented $4.1 million to local governments, utilities, tourism agencies and nonprofits in Boyd County as part of his commitment to improve infrastructure and invest in communities across the commonwealth. Funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)....
