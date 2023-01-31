ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified

State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
CARIBOU, ME
Firefighters Battle Blaze In Bitter Cold

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 1:00 pm today, a call came in of a fire at 32 Industrial Street in Presque Isle. Upon the arrival of crews, the roof of the building was already collapsed. No one was in the building. Mutual aid has been provided by fire crews from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar

Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
MAINE STATE
Prepare now for arctic weekend

CARIBOU, Maine — Once-in-a-decade wind chills are forecast for The County this weekend as local and state officials encourage Maine residents to prepare ahead of time. The extreme cold could last for 48 hours, starting on Friday afternoon, according to National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. Aroostook County wind chills are forecast as low as 60 below zero.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line

(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
MAINE STATE
Man who died in fire in far northern Maine identified

The man who died last week in a fire at an apartment building in Caribou has been identified. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety said Thursday morning that the individual who died in the fire on Water St. was identified as 30-year-old Jason Donahue. A news release from the department...
CARIBOU, ME
President Jackson, ACAP President highlight emergency energy relief

AUGUSTA, Maine — On Jan. 24, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, joined Jason Parent from Aroostook County Action Program and representatives from Maine Community Action Programs, MaineHousing, and Maine Energy Marketers Association, for a press conference at the State House celebrating bipartisan efforts to keep working families and older Mainers warm this winter.
AUGUSTA, ME

