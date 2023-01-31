Read full article on original website
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices are closed in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified
State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
wagmtv.com
Firefighters Battle Blaze In Bitter Cold
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 1:00 pm today, a call came in of a fire at 32 Industrial Street in Presque Isle. Upon the arrival of crews, the roof of the building was already collapsed. No one was in the building. Mutual aid has been provided by fire crews from Mapleton, Easton and Caribou.
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
Having The Largest TV In Maine Makes This The Ultimate Sports Bar
Even though, these days, a lot of people have huge TVs at their homes, there was a time when you were likely to find the biggest TVs at bars and restaurants. When I was younger, before cheap LED TVs were super common, I worked at a bar that had an old school "projection" TV. Set up in one corner of the dance floor, it was used to project music videos played by the DJ (or big sports games).
fiddleheadfocus.com
Prepare now for arctic weekend
CARIBOU, Maine — Once-in-a-decade wind chills are forecast for The County this weekend as local and state officials encourage Maine residents to prepare ahead of time. The extreme cold could last for 48 hours, starting on Friday afternoon, according to National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. Aroostook County wind chills are forecast as low as 60 below zero.
WPFO
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
mainepublic.org
Renewable energy corridor to northern Maine clears hurdle with OK from state commission
A major renewable energy project in Aroostook County got a boost Tuesday, as Maine's Public Utilities Commission concluded that it's in the public interest. The wind farm and transmission line are driven by Maine's climate goals. Longroad Energy's $2 billion, 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind power project would be New England's...
Final Results & Winners: Who Caught the Biggest Fish at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby?
The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. ( ). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023. Prizes and $21,000 Purse. The prizes are...
theoutlawportland.com
Man who died in fire in far northern Maine identified
The man who died last week in a fire at an apartment building in Caribou has been identified. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety said Thursday morning that the individual who died in the fire on Water St. was identified as 30-year-old Jason Donahue. A news release from the department...
fiddleheadfocus.com
President Jackson, ACAP President highlight emergency energy relief
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Jan. 24, Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, joined Jason Parent from Aroostook County Action Program and representatives from Maine Community Action Programs, MaineHousing, and Maine Energy Marketers Association, for a press conference at the State House celebrating bipartisan efforts to keep working families and older Mainers warm this winter.
Can You Help the Maine State Police-Troop F Identify Subjects in Photos?
Troop F – UPDATE ** We have identified the two subjects in the photo, thank you for everyone's assistance. The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County. Contact the Maine State Police if...
