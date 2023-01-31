ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

WCTV

Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
FLORIDA STATE
greenepublishing.com

Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet

The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Few know about FAMU’s new parking area

Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

CAIRO, GA
thefamuanonline.com

It’s now Set (every other) Friday

Ta’Alyiah Harris, a health science major at Florida A&M University, has been attending Set Friday since her first year on “the hill.” As she makes her way to the vendors, she takes in the booming speaker playing the latest music, the multitude of students gathering around to watch the fraternities and sororities stroll, and the inclusivity and bonding of a community.
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Six people injured in Columbia County car crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

