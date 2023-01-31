Read full article on original website
Related
Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament
Levi Knop was born December 11th, 2000 in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
greenepublishing.com
Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet
The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In Tallahassee
Slim Chickens prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food. The menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces.
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday. No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.
Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach. He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.
Florida State is the current top dog in Florida | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins & Blair Angulo discuss how Florida State has emerged as the top program currently in the sunshine state.
thefamuanonline.com
Few know about FAMU’s new parking area
Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
WCJB
Columbia County considers Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital. Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for...
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
WCJB
Van catches fire after multi-vehicle wreck blocks U.S. Highway 41 in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wreck on U.S. Highway 41 in the Five Points area of Columbia County blocked traffic on the roadway as emergency crews responded to the scene. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Moore Road around 1 p.m. A van headed west on the highway cut off another vehicle, causing the crash.
Kansas State officially announces addition of former Florida State star
The former Seminole is set to play a significant role for the Wildcats in 2023.
thefamuanonline.com
It’s now Set (every other) Friday
Ta’Alyiah Harris, a health science major at Florida A&M University, has been attending Set Friday since her first year on “the hill.” As she makes her way to the vendors, she takes in the booming speaker playing the latest music, the multitude of students gathering around to watch the fraternities and sororities stroll, and the inclusivity and bonding of a community.
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
Republicans Watson, Cannon win Georgia special election contests
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
WCTV
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
Comments / 0