As a way of honoring her daughter, Amber Le, and as a way of helping the community Amber loved, Debra Kervin is beginning a foundation with funds left over from fundraising efforts undertaken on Amber's behalf during her fight with cancer. The foundation, tentatively called “Amber's Rainbows” will be an on-going 501(c)(3) organization designed to help families of Madison County. The goals of the foundation will be to help provide assistance to patients and families, as well as helping to serve as an advocate for patients and families facing medical issues.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO