WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
greenepublishing.com
Smokey Bear visits North Florida Child Development
The North Florida Child Development facility had Smokey Bear as an honorary guest, along with his Madison County Forestry Department team, come out on Friday, Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. North Florida Child Development was completing a six-week series on trees, and the teachers decided that a great way to end the study was to have Smokey Bear and the forestry team come say “hello.”
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
greenepublishing.com
Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet
The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
Republicans Watson, Cannon win Georgia special election contests
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
greenepublishing.com
Blakely addresses Rotarians
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Madison Rotary Club heard from Senior Citizens Council of Madison County Director Lisa Blakely. She gave the club updates on the services provided to senior citizens in Madison County. Though the Senior Citizens Council primarily serves those 60 years of age or older, they do offer programs for the younger folks, especially during the holidays.
WJBF.com
Video shows moment shots rang out in Lakeland
Dr. Flynt talks about the challenges and rewards of leading the Columbia County school system. Ms. Luck used to dislike Social Studies. Now she shares her love of the subject with her 5th graders. Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week: local accountants …. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Chemicals for...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
greenepublishing.com
Organizational meeting for Amber’s Rainbows set
As a way of honoring her daughter, Amber Le, and as a way of helping the community Amber loved, Debra Kervin is beginning a foundation with funds left over from fundraising efforts undertaken on Amber's behalf during her fight with cancer. The foundation, tentatively called “Amber's Rainbows” will be an on-going 501(c)(3) organization designed to help families of Madison County. The goals of the foundation will be to help provide assistance to patients and families, as well as helping to serve as an advocate for patients and families facing medical issues.
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Alapaha River at Pafford’s Landing, Lanier County
This view of the Alapaha River looks north from the US 221/US 129 bridge just east of Lakeland at Pafford’s Landing. Heavy winter rains have resulted in a much higher water level than normal. The privately owned launch and beach are publicly accessible at the landing, but not all of the property is open to the public.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hahira, Georgia
No one knows exactly where Hahira [pronounced hay-HI-ra] got its name, but it was incorporated in 1891. One source states that it was named for a plantation, which the owner named for Hairaairee, a village in West Africa. No such place name can be found in Africa today, but it is very close to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, actually located in eastern Africa. Another legend maintains Hahira derived its unusual name from Hahiroth, a biblical place name.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Government 101 Orientation accepting applications
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications for citizens interested in a behind-the-scenes view of local government. Citizens who want an inside look at their city government are urged to sign up for the 14th annual Government 101 Citizens Orientation, which takes place from April 10-May 15, 2023. The Valdosta Mayor and City Council initiative includes the participation of up to five high school seniors with a parent or legal guardian also enrolled in the program. The City of Valdosta is accepting applications through March 24.
