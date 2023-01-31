Read full article on original website
Rates reduced for these Massachusetts natural gas customers
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved reduction in gas supply rates for some Massachusetts residents this winter.
Mass. officials order decrease of home heating gas prices. Here’s by how much
The rate changes went into effect on Feb. 1. Brutally cold temperatures will strike New England this weekend, forcing residents to crank up their heat. Luckily, most of those that heat their homes with gas will be paying less this month. The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities announced Thursday that...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Dangerously Cold Temps are Coming to Massachusetts, Break Out the Dry Gas
In the grand scheme of things, Massachusetts has had a pretty mild winter so far. Sure, we have had a couple of snowstorms here and there but it's been few and far between and below average for this time of year. On the temperature front, Massachusetts has been pretty decent as we haven't really experienced bitterly cold temperatures...yet. I say "yet" because that is about to change very soon.
Mass. shelters prepare to help unhoused during ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures
Officials at shelters serving people experiencing homelessness said they are preparing to help unhoused individuals later this week as a frigid winter front moves toward Massachusetts that brings the potential of bitter, subzero weather. Temperatures across the state are expected to hover well below freezing, and wind chill will make...
20 Things That Will Annoy Anyone From Massachusetts
Man, I love that term. I was born and raised in Massachusetts. Being called a "Masshole" is a term of endearment. People are told they are a Masshole and feel proud, like they belong. What other state has as great of a nickname for the people who live there?. Nowhere.
Wind Chill Watch for Massachusetts with temperatures to feel 40 below zero
A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Thursday night through Saturday.
Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem
In Massachusetts, wildlife officials are asking people to watch their dogs as coyote mating season comes to a head. A Community’s Growing Coyote Issue WCVB Boston reports that coyotes, who will attack small dogs year-round, are more likely to attack large dogs during mating season. “They’re territorial and in the mating season,” said Dave Wattles […] The post Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem appeared first on DogTime.
capeandislands.org
Electric power for the Cape and Islands
Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
AG: Some Massachusetts residents may qualify for relief in Toyota Motor Credit Corporation settlement
Hundreds of borrowers across the Commonwealth are expected to be eligible for debt relief and credit repair following a settlement with Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Popular Retailer in Berkshires to Close Along with Others in Massachusetts
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. However, the company recently announced another round of closures in the Bay State and this time, the location in the Berkshires didn't make the cut.
NECN
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts as dangerously cold airmass approaches
Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of an arctic blast that's bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero.
