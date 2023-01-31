Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet
The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
keiseruniversity.edu
Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member
Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
greenepublishing.com
Beast Feast and Camo Sunday held at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m., the members of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church held a Beast Feast for the community and church members. This feast was held in order to have fellowship, fun and was a form of outreach for the church. Pastor Bryant Thigpen stated that as a result of this event, one person was saved.
ecbpublishing.com
From the superintendent’s desk
I would bet I need not tell you that it feels as if 2023 is moving at rapid speed. We are a month into the new semester and some things are settling, some are still evolving. Regaining control of our school district just seven months ago was no small feat, and it will take time for new and improved systems to flow as planned and for operations at all levels to produce the exact outcomes we want.
WCTV
Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
visitwakulla.com
2023 Scalloping Season Guide
Every summer, residents and visitors gather across the shores of Wakulla County to harvest delicious bay scallops and beat the heat on the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what you need to know to get started on planning your own scalloping trip. 2023 Scalloping Season Basics. The 2023 scalloping season...
WCJB
Columbia County considers Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital. Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
ecbpublishing.com
Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational
The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
thefamuanonline.com
Few know about FAMU’s new parking area
Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
Victim in recent carjacking speaking out
A woman was trying to give four teenagers a ride home last Thursday morning. Once she got to an apartment complex, they beat her and stole her car.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
mycbs4.com
Hamilton County Sheriff says "no plans to change and adapt" use of force policy
A Lake City man is facing charges for resisting arrest following an altercation with a Hamilton County Deputy. The incident went viral back in December, after video of a deputy putting his knee's on Sylvester Warren's neck was shared online. The state attorneys office is charging Warren with trespass after...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
