ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
greenepublishing.com

Tickets available for Teacher of the Year banquet

The Foundation for Excellence in Education, Inc. is proud to sponsor the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet, set for Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Madison County High School cafeteria, beginning at 6:30 p.m. An overall winner will be announced at the banquet, and they will represent Madison County in the state competition for Florida Teacher of the Year.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
keiseruniversity.edu

Keiser University Tallahassee student inspires young women as first female Gadsden County SWAT Team member

Keiser University student Stephanie Brown has had one goal for her future since she was a child. That goal is to make a difference in her community and keep people safe. “Ever since I was younger, I always wanted to be a homicide detective. I’ve always had this passion for law enforcement,” Brown said. “I enjoy helping people. I’ve always felt like, if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, then I’ve done something in life, I’ve accomplished something.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City

Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
FLORIDA STATE
greenepublishing.com

Beast Feast and Camo Sunday held at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church

On Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m., the members of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church held a Beast Feast for the community and church members. This feast was held in order to have fellowship, fun and was a form of outreach for the church. Pastor Bryant Thigpen stated that as a result of this event, one person was saved.
GREENVILLE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk

I would bet I need not tell you that it feels as if 2023 is moving at rapid speed. We are a month into the new semester and some things are settling, some are still evolving. Regaining control of our school district just seven months ago was no small feat, and it will take time for new and improved systems to flow as planned and for operations at all levels to produce the exact outcomes we want.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Something Good - Employee lends a helping hand to child in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heartwarming story that reminds us of how a small act of kindness can have a big impact. Shannon Powell’s four-year-old son fell and scraped his knees near the waffle house on highway 90, so the mother went inside the restaurant to get some band-aids for her him.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
visitwakulla.com

2023 Scalloping Season Guide

Every summer, residents and visitors gather across the shores of Wakulla County to harvest delicious bay scallops and beat the heat on the Gulf of Mexico. Here is what you need to know to get started on planning your own scalloping trip. 2023 Scalloping Season Basics. The 2023 scalloping season...
WAKULLA COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Shuttle bus service to and from Tallahassee now operational

The Jefferson Express, providing affordable and easy transportation to and from Tallahassee, is now officially in business. The bus shuttle service began in December, according to Big Bend Transit (BBT), which operates the program. The fare is $1 per ride, regardless of the destination to or from Tallahassee, and includes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Few know about FAMU’s new parking area

Students at Florida A&M University routinely have difficulties parking on campus, and it has often resulted in students being late to classes. Due to the scarcity of parking spaces, students are waiting for spots to open or are parking illegally. In the midst of administrators and teachers trying to get...
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy